Seniors leading charge for Patriots

× Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s David Stone (20) shoots a layup guarded by Calera’s DJ White (25) in a game against Calera at Homewood High School on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

Homewood High School boys basketball coach Tim Shepler has written out a concise, measurable and achievable list of goals for his team to achieve during each game.

If the Patriots check those handful of boxes on a given night, they are almost guaranteed a win. In fact, if they check over half of them, things have likely gone in their favor.

Legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden’s famed pyramid of success also hangs in the Homewood locker room. Perhaps some of the wise words about competitive greatness and the like will rub off on the team as well.

The Patriots put forth a 20-win season last year, although things ended a little sooner than expected with a two-point loss to Jackson-Olin in the opening round of the area tournament. Homewood figured things out over the second half of the season, winning 13 of 15 to close out the regular season.

A similar trajectory may be in the offing this season as well, with plenty of players returning. Shepler sees plenty of potential with the 2023-24 version of Homewood basketball. While the Patriots may not have an obvious star as the season begins, there are several players with the capability of carving out major roles.

There are six seniors on this year’s team, the biggest senior class Homewood has had in a few years. Shepler said this year’s team gets along, cares about each other and enjoys playing the game of basketball together. Jarryd Cline, Jeremiah Gary, Turner Gray, Will Pope, Jake Stephens and David Stone compose a tight-knit group, according to their coach.

“At the end of the year, we’re going to say this group gave everything they got. Whatever happens, you can say, ‘I’m fine with that,’” Shepler said.

At times, a quote like that can be construed as a coach simply aiming for his players to give great effort, despite knowing it may not result in many wins. That’s not the case here.

Shepler said this team has “a little bit of everything,” from shooters to post players to solid defenders and everything in between.

Last season, Homewood was deep enough to often substitute five new players into the lineup. Shepler doesn’t believe that substitution pattern will be the way for this team, but he feels like there is plenty of quality to go around.

Homewood expects the likes of Will Myers and Kaleb Carson to handle the point guard duties this season, but both arrived to the basketball court a little late after serving as quarterbacks for the Patriots’ football team, which made its annual trek to the playoffs in the fall.

“We’ll be integrating point guards and changing all the way up through Christmas. We’ve got an experienced team, but the point guard is such a critical position,” Shepler said.

Latham Binkley, a junior, and sophomore Daniel Vinson are two talented players capable of elevating the Patriots as well. Adesh Mishra and Charlie Sims are also juniors on the varsity team.

The early months of the season will certainly prepare the Patriots for the finishing stretch. After facing the likes of Chelsea, Ramsay, Briarwood, Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills and Spain Park to go along with tournament at Vestavia, in Orlando and at home, Homewood will embark on its most pivotal stretch in January.

The Patriots will take on Minor, Parker and Jackson-Olin in Class 6A, Area 9. A win in the opening round of the area tournament will get them back to the sub-regional round for the third time in the last four years.