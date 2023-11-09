Samford holds inaugural Hoops In Homewood preseason event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford Athletics

A large crowd gathered at SoHo Plaza for the inaugural Hoops in Homewood preseason event, hosted by the Samford men’s and women’s basketball programs on Nov. 1.

The event began with Samford President Dr. Beck A. Taylor addressing the crowd. Samford women’s head coach Carley Kuhns then spoke, followed by Samford men’s head coach Bucky McMillan.

“This is a great event,” Kuhns said. “It’s something different. It’s nice to get the Homewood community more involved. This is a cool way to bring everyone together.”

Shooting contests were then held, including games of knockout, three-point shooting, hot shot and a relay race. The evening wrapped up with both teams signing autographs for fans in attendance.

“This is super cool,” McMillan said. “It’s basketball season, it’s a great time of year.”

The Samford women’s team opened their season earlier this week by hosting Auburn-Montgomery on Nov. 6. The men’s team also opened their season this week at Purdue. The men’s home opener will be Tuesday, Nov. 14, when the Bulldogs host Mississippi College at 6:30 p.m. in the Pete Hanna Center.

Tickets for men’s and women’s basketball games are on sale now. For more information, please go to SamfordTickets.com or call 205-726-2965.