Peters excels at state tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Jonathan Peters tees-off on hole 13 during the AHSAA state golf tournament at RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National Links Course in Opelika on May 16.

Jonathan Peters of Homewood High School and Preston Dowling from John Carroll Catholic High School each competed as individuals in the state golf tournament, held May 15-16 at RTJ Grand National in Opelika.

Peters played in the Class 6A tournament and Dowling competed in the 5A tournament.

Peters put forth a strong effort in the tournament, finishing tied for sixth individually. He posted rounds of 75 and 72 to post a total score of 147 (3-over par).

He carded three birdies in his opening round, sitting at even par through 11 holes. But three birdies over the final seven holes gave him the 75 score. Peters got back to even on the second day, posting three birdies and three bogeys to card a 72.

Dowling was 20th overall in 5A, registering identical rounds of 90 for a total of 180. He carded a pair of birdies in the tournament, each coming on the seventh hole on consecutive days.

UMS-Wright won the 6A title, posting a two-day team score of 586 (10-over par) and snapping Mountain Brook’s streak of five consecutive state titles. Northridge finished second at 596 (+20), with Mountain Brook coming in third at 601 (+25). Cullman scored 609 (+33) to finish fourth.

Spanish Fort’s Jackson Spybey was one of three players below par for the 6A tournament and was the low medalist, shooting a 138 (-6). Stanhope Elmore’s Josiah Gilbert and Thomas Crane from UMS-Wright each shot a 142 (-2) to finish in a second-place tie.

Randolph won the 5A state title in a landslide. Andrew Herron won the individual title by seven strokes, thanks in large part to a round of 66 on the second day.