Patriots energized heading into new season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood’s Jackson Warren (11) makes the throw to first in a game against Mountain Brook last spring. Warren is one of six Homewood seniors this season and is expected to be one of the top leaders on the team.

Opportunity abounds for the Homewood High School baseball program this season.

The Patriots graduated eight seniors from last season’s team, opening the door for some new guys to make waves this spring.

One of the good things for Homewood is that many of those young players have already been tested on the varsity level and should be considered candidates for breakout seasons.

“This is about as excited as I’ve been in awhile about a team going into a season,” Homewood head coach Lee Hall said. “We have so many pieces back.”

While Hall would never use it as an excuse, the reality of injuries has been an obstacle for the Patriots over the last few years. In Homewood’s first-round playoff loss to Hazel Green last spring, Hall said he could count a combined six freshmen and sophomores on the field at a given time.

While challenging in the moment, that should yield extreme benefits for the Patriots moving forward.

“A lot of those young guys are now seniors, juniors and sophomores,” Hall said. “They’re molding together at one time and we’re excited about the opportunities we have in front of us.”

Homewood has six seniors this spring who will lead the charge.

The Patriots are hopeful to get a healthy JB Sain back in the mix after he missed much of last season. He will be one of the team’s top arms and a key hitter in the middle of the order.

Jackson Warren is one of the top leaders on the team and is also back healthy. Jeremiah Gary will come straight from the hardwood after helping the Homewood basketball team to one of its best seasons in recent years. He will play in the outfield and pitch some this spring.

Witt Brown has been part of the pitching staff since his sophomore campaign. Hall called him a “crafty lefty” who throws strikes, changes speed and has a high level of competitiveness on the mound.

Trey Garlington is up from the junior varsity squad this year, with Hall remarking on how much he has improved heading into this season. James Lard is also set to play in the outfield.

As far as others expected to make a splash for the Patriots, Jack Ross will be a key player in multiple ways, as one of the top pitchers and hitters. He is a threat to hit the ball out of the park every time he steps to the plate.

Will Dobbins plays first base, Cooper Mullins is a catcher, Will Seigel is a versatile player, Thomas Davis is an athletic outfielder, Connor Brunner plays multiple positions and Justin Gamble is a sidearm pitcher who can provide relief innings.

Levi Nickoli is a switch-hitting shortstop who has been the Patriots’ closer the last few years. There are several others who will have chances to contribute this season as well.

Hall said he believes this team will be a player-led team. The activities the team has done throughout the offseason have provided a sense of unity and camaraderie, as well as a sense of pride in the program.

“What does that result in? I have no idea. But when we strap it on, we will have a group of 20-plus young men that will have linked it all together for one purpose,” he said.

Hall added, “It’s going to be a bunch of guys that realize when you come together for one common purpose, we can do some amazing things.”