Patriots, Cavs recognized for strong seasons

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Maddie Massie (9) dribbles the ball as she moves toward the goal in a match against Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium at Vestavia Hills High School on April 18. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. John Carroll’s Gabe Restrepo (2) dribbles the ball guarded by Springville’s Karson Gilmer (22) in a first-round playoff game at John Carroll Catholic High School on May 2. Prev Next

Several Homewood and John Carroll high school student-athletes have received accolades and been honored for accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year.

Between the two schools, six athletes will be part of the AHSAA All-Star Week in Montgomery in mid-July. Those teams feature some of the top rising seniors in Alabama.

From Homewood, Jonathan Peters (golf) and Will Jackson (soccer) will represent the Patriots in the events. Arthur Langley (cross-country), Mallory Ogle (softball), Emma Kirkpatrick (soccer) and Charles Farr (soccer) will represent the Cavs. They will all play in North-South all-star competitions during the week of July 17-21.

John Carroll’s Gabe Wilbur was recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on the postseason all-state baseball team. Wilbur was named honorable mention in Class 5A. Wilbur was the Cavs’ top hitter, posting a .439 average with a .531 on-base percentage. He drove in 23 runs as well.

Several Homewood and John Carroll soccer players were listed as part of the all-state and all-metro teams, as voted on by coaches across the area and throughout the state.

Homewood’s Maddie Massie, Annie McBride and Grace Studinka made the first team of the all-state team, in all classifications. They led a Patriots team that won its second straight Class 6A state championship. Mary Siena McBride was second team all-state as well.

Massie, Annie McBride, Mary Siena McBride, Sunny Ferren and Studinka were all first team all-state Class 6A players, as well.

Massie was also named the Birmingham Metro Player of the Year, and she and Annie McBride were named first team all-metro. Mary Siena McBride and Sunny Ferren were second team all-metro.

For John Carroll’s girls, Belle Buckner, Mia Mugavero and Kirkpatrick were all named first team all-state 5A players. Buckner, Mugavero and Anna Grace Fuller were each first team all-metro players, while Kirkpatrick was named second team all-metro.

On the Homewood boys side, Drew Vinson was named first team on the all-state soccer team consisting of all classifications. Vinson and Jackson were placed on the first team Class 6A all-state team as well. Charlie Herring and Gid Malone made the 6A all-state second team.

As part of the all-metro team, Vinson was named Birmingham Metro Goalie of the Year, and he and Jackson were also named first team all-metro. Making the second team were Dobbs Durkin and Herring, with Jackson Kittinger and Malone earning honorable mention.

John Carroll’s boys had plenty of representation on the postseason teams after winning the 5A state title. Farr was named first team all-state (all classifications) and Gabe Restrepo was second team.

On the 5A all-state team, Restrepo, Farr and Miguel Ortiz were put on the first team, with Sam Rickman and Sebastian Guerrero making the second team.

Restrepo was named the Birmingham Metro Midfielder of the Year and Matt Kirkpatrick was selected as the Private School Coach of the Year by his peers.

Restrepo was named first team all-metro, with Farr making the second team. Jacob McMahon, Rickman, Guerrero and Alberto Gonzalez were all named honorable mention.