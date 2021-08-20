Lady Patriots enter 2021 with high expectations

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Olivia Outman (12) sets the ball for a teammate in a match against Mountain Brook in August 2020.

There were many obstacles in Andie Freedman’s first year as the head coach of the Homewood High School volleyball program.

She was hired in the summer, amidst an abundance of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Lady Patriots acquitted themselves well, winning over 30 matches and advancing to the North Super Regional in Freedman’s initial campaign.

“Year one was definitely a challenge for many reasons,” Freedman said.

Unlike the previous year, Homewood was able to conduct an offseason strength and conditioning program and continue the progress from last fall.

“We’re at a much different starting point this year than we were last year, for sure,” Freedman said.

Last year’s libero, Sarah Smith, signed with Memphis but is the only primary starter Homewood lost from the 2020 squad. Freedman said having so many returning players will allow the Lady Patriots to “hit the ground running” this season.

That returning group of players is pretty talented as well, garnering preseason expectations as one of the top teams in Class 6A throughout the state. The players and coaches within the program are aware of that as well.

“We can be very competitive,” Freedman said.

Olivia Brown is one of the top returners for the team. She made the transition from middle to outside hitter last fall and has established herself as one of the top players in the area. Last season, she registered 362 kills and 318 digs and was a first-team Starnes Media All-South Metro performer.

“She’s playing on a very competitive club team, and she’s just playing at the top of her game,” Freedman said. “She’s turned into a six-rotation true outside hitter. She’s our dominant force.”

Olivia Outman ran the Homewood offense last year as the setter, tallying 682 assists. Freedman said Outman and Brown have developed a tremendous chemistry as a result of playing on the same club team in the offseason. That has made the Homewood attack even more lethal.

“Olivia Outman always knows where Olivia Brown is,” Freedman said.

Mackenzie Yoakum is a left-handed right side hitter who has continued to elevate her game as well. She was a first-team All-South Metro player in 2020 despite missing a few matches.

“Mackenzie looks great as well,” Freedman said. “She’s a very seasoned player, and she’s worked really hard to get where she is.”

Lily Janas will be making the transition to outside hitter for the Lady Patriots this fall, while Haley Callaham and Sydney Humes are returning on the back row and battling for the starting libero position as well. Shawnise Gregory also returns and plays in the middle.

“We’ve had a lot of competition this summer, which is just making us better. When you play competition, that’s when you really find out who you are and what you need to work on as opposed to the practice gym,” Freedman said.

Homewood will play a competitive schedule this fall, headlined by area play. Homewood competes in Class 6A, Area 9, one of the strongest areas in the state, with defending state champion Mountain Brook, a Chelsea program thriving in recent years and Briarwood.

“Our area is going to be a lot of fun,” Freedman said. “It’s really competitive. There will be a rush to claim that one seed.”