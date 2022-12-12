HS sports recap: Patriots give Spain Park 1st loss

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Will Pope (5) shoots for 3-points guarded by Calera’s Will Durden (12) in a game against the Eagles at Homewood High School on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 72-29. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys and girls basketball teams were back in action last Monday, hosting McAdory.

The Lady Patriots reversed last year’s result and knocked off the Jackets 40-32. Laine Litton led the Lady Patriots with 14 points, while Kayla Warren joined her in double figures with 13 points. Mira McCool filled up the stat sheet as well, going for 6 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks on the night.

The boys team fell to a strong McAdory team 62-55. For McAdory, Tristan Gilmore led the way with 19 points and 4 rebounds. Jacobe Whitted had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. JaCorey Whitted also finished with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Homewood and John Carroll hit the court again Tuesday, with the Patriots heading to Bibb County, the Cavs girls at home and the Cavs boys at Altamont.

Homewood’s girls earned a 45-32 win over Bibb County. Litton led the scoring charge, finishing with 11 points and a pair of steals in the game. Warren finished the game with 8 points, 5 steals and a block. Annie McBride finished with 7 points, 2 steals, 3 rebounds and a block. Homewood’s boys earned a 68-45 victory as well.

John Carroll’s girls earned a home win over Calera, 51-41. The boys remained unbeaten on the year with a 78-40 win at Altamont.

On Wednesday, Homewood’s girls took down John Carroll 58-24, notching their 10th win of the season. Litton had another strong game, scoring 10 points in the victory. A host of other Lady Patriots contributed on the scoresheet, with Warren, Mira McCool, Ryanna Ezekiel, Molly Dorough and Ella Serotsky all notching 6 points of their own.

On Friday, Homewood and John Carroll were back at home. The Patriots earned a sweep over Spain Park, while the Cavs split with Trinity Presbyterian.

Homewood’s girls won 52-23, led by Warren’s line of 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. The boys team knocked off the visiting Jags 48-44, handing Spain Park its first loss of the season.

John Carroll’s girls fell to Trinity 77-23, but the boys won 68-59 to maintain its perfect record so far this season.

Homewood’s boys traveled to Oxford on Saturday to play in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic. The Patriots fell to Fairfield 52-50.

John Carroll’s boys capped off the week with an 87-65 win over Bayside Academy on Saturday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Brooke Walden was the lone winner for the Patriots, as she was victorious in the pole vault. She cleared the bar at 12 feet.

Chandler Binkley finished second in the high jump, while the girls 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams each finished second. Also finishing in the top 10 were Maris Owen (ninth in the 400), Sydney Dobbins (sixth in the 1,600), Emma Brooke Levering (fourth in the 3,200), Sarah Derriso (ninth in the 60-meter hurdles), and the 4x200 relay team (eighth).

Slate Rohrer was the top boys performer, finishing second in the 60-meter hurdles. The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each came in third. Colvin Bussey was ninth in the 400, Ben Murray was sixth in the 800, Grayton Murray finished seventh in the 3,200 and Hunter Drake was sixth in the triple jump and ninth in the long jump.

John Carroll’s Arthur Langley also competed in the Holiday Invitational. He placed fifth in the 3,200, running the race in a time of 9:44.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team was back in action last week. On Tuesday, the Patriots competed in a quad match, winning one of their three matches. Homewood fell to Carver-Birmingham 39-36, beat Jackson-Olin 48-24 and fell to Leeds 37-27.

Homewood fell narrowly to Mortimer Jordan 39-37 on Thursday. Barrett Bridgmon (106 pounds), Joseph Marcum (113), Moeen Almansoob (126), Hanif Muhammad (132), Sam Sutton (145), Hayden Eldridge (220) and Bardon King (285) won for the Patriots.

Homewood beat Leeds 67-6 on Friday. Bridgmon, Marcum, Buddy Ketcham (120), Almansoob, Muhammad, Bobby Chamorro (138), Sutton, Jordan Cottrell (152), Blas Correa (170), Randall Jaquez (195), Eldridge and King all won on that day.

John Carroll won two of three matches in a quad match on Thursday. The Cavs defeated Brookwood 48-24, fell to Dora 66-18 and beat Hueytown 60-18.

The Cavs went a perfect 5-0 to win the Lincoln Duals on Saturday, the program’s first tournament win since restarting the program in 2019. The team knocked off Minor, Shades Valley, Pinson Valley, Lincoln and Springville. Pins and points were scored by Jay Zito, Jimmy McMillan, Kyeonghun Han, Kendrick McMillan, Frank Bradford, Sequoah Hicks, Ava Kock, Kourtney Bufford, Harry Kersten, Caiden Gaines, Charlie Boone, Bobby O’Farrell, Alex Plaia, Kealy Deason and Delia Osbun.

