HS sports recap: Patriots into quarterfinals

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team earned another hard-fought victory last Friday, beating Pike Road 24-21 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Click here for the recap of the game.

Homewood travels to Saraland this Friday night in the quarterfinals.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team began last week with a dominant 46-15 win over Pinson Valley on Monday. In the win, Kayla Warren led the team with 12 points. Laine Litton added 9 points and Susie Whitsett scored 6 points.

The Patriots boys and girls were back in action on Tuesday, sweeping Cornerstone. The girls began the evening with a 51-15 victory. Ellis McCool and Annie McBride reached double digits for the Lady Patriots, each scoring 10 points. McCool added a pair of blocks and McBride picked up 2 steals as well. Savannah McDonald scored 7 points, Mira McCool pulled down 5 boards, Litton added 6 points and 4 rebounds, and Warren tallied 6 points.

The Homewood boys earned a 58-19 win. Jeremiah Gary led the team with 12 points, as he made a pair of 3-pointers on the night. Will Pope also buried a couple 3s and scored 11 points. Carter Vail knocked down three triples to score 9 points and took a pair of charges. Harris Fowlkes dished out 5 assists and Jarryd Cline secured 8 rebounds. Canon Armstead added 8 points.

John Carroll’s girls opened the season with a 59-24 win over Leeds on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Homewood took to the road, with the boys and girls posting dominant victories over Bessemer City. The girls ran away with a 57-13 win. Kayla Warren led the way with 12 points and 5 assists in the game, while Litton notched 8 points. Susie Whitsett, Ellis McCool and Molly Dorough all scored 6 points, with Dorough also pulling down 6 rebounds.

The Homewood boys ran away with a 69-28 victory. Gary and Pope scored a game-high 11 points, with Gary adding 3 assists and Pope knocking down three triples. Jake Stephens filled the stat sheet, going for 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Kiran McCool knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 9 points, while Carson Cole tallied 6 points and 6 assists. Armstead scored 10 points. The Patriots registered 18 assists on 24 made shots, shooting 51% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

John Carroll traveled to Holy Family and rolled to victory, with the girls winning 67-2 and the boys winning 99-39.

On Friday, John Carroll’s boys earned an 82-34 win over St. John Paul II. The Cavs knocked down 16 3-pointers in the contest.

