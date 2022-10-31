HS sports recap: Langley sets course record at section meet

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson John Carroll’s Arthur Langley approaches the final leg of the race during the 31st annual Husky Challenge cross-country meet at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team capped off the regular season with a 38-20 win over Jasper last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the Patriots’ eighth win of the year.

Homewood will begin its run in the Class 6A playoffs this Friday, as the Patriots play host to McAdory in the first round.

John Carroll finished off its season with a second straight win, beating Maplesville 28-12 on Friday. Cavs quarterback Carson McFadden combined for nearly 400 offensive yards in the victory. John Carroll finishes the season with a 3-7 record.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood boys and girls cross-country teams placed second in the Class 6A, Section 4 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park.

The boys team scored 42 and the girls scored 47 points to finish as the runner-up to Mountain Brook in both races.

For the girls, Emma Brooke Levering posted a second-place finish, running her 5k in a time of 19:25. Sydney Dobbins finished seventh to give the Patriots a pair of runners in the top 10. Also contributing were Caroline Wilder (12th), Bailey Zinn (14th), Camille Etheridge (15th), Maris Owen (16th), Sarah Kemper (17th) and Sophia Forrestall (18th).

On the boys side, Grayton Murray and Foster Laird led the charge, finishing fourth and fifth. Ben Murray placed eighth to give the team three in the top 10. Ethan Bagwell and RJ Teter placed 12th and 13th, while Colvin Bussey (18th), Hayden Thomason (20th), Will Doughty (21st) and Nate Bernstein (22nd) had solid runs as well.

Both Homewood teams will be competing at the state meet this Saturday in Oakville.

John Carroll’s boys and girls competed in the Class 5A, Section 3 meet last Thursday in Tuscaloosa. Arthur Langley was stellar, setting a new course record with a time of 15:41, winning the race for the Cavs. Eli McMilan, Aidan Lange, Carlos Gallo, Sawyer Herring, Alex Nguyen, Max Reaves, James Smitherman, Jackson Gignilliat and Jackson Beals also ran for the boys.

Savannah Dillard led the John Carroll girls as just a seventh-grader, running a 21:56 to finish 11th overall. Lacey Polzin and Reagan Flynn also had top 30 finishes, with Amelia Leath, Annie Lane Silko, Maddie Lanaux, Emma Watkins, Sophia Osburn, Scarlett Martinez and Angeles Martinez also running.

Langley and Dillard will compete at the state tournament this Saturday in Oakville as individuals.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.