HS sports recap: Cavs softball beats Ramsay

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll’s Mallory Ogle (11) pitches in a game against Moody at John Carroll Catholic High School on Monday, April 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team earned a big area win over Homewood last Tuesday, beating the Patriots 5-2. John Robicheaux knocked in a couple runs for the Spartans to lead the offense. Walker Allen and Hunter Keller each drove a run in as well. Caleb Barnett went 2-for-4 with a double and threw 5 innings, allowing a run on a hit with 5 strikeouts. James Graphos hit a double and Davis Peterson notched a couple hits. Ford Moffatt also threw 2 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits. For Homewood, Jeremiah Gary went 2-for-3 with a double, while Brennan Wheat and James Lard drove in a run each. Jack Ross threw 4 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits.

John Carroll dominated Pleasant Grove 16-0 on Tuesday. Noah Smith led the way for the Cavs, going 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs and scoring 3 runs. CJ Okon knocked in a pair of runs, while Max Plaia, Tyler Black and Seth Seidenfaden drove in a run each. Braxton Williams allowed a hit through 3 scoreless innings, striking out 7 batters. Hayden Greer allowed a single hit and struck out 3 over 2 innings.

John Carroll finished the area sweep with a 12-2 win over Pleasant Grove on Wednesday. Smith led the way, going 3-for-5 with a triple and a pair of runs batted in. He also threw 2 hitless innings on the mound. Gabe Wilbur and Jackson Miller each knocked in a couple runs. Okon also knocked in a run. Seidenfaden hit a pair of doubles, while Greer was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. William Gignilliat threw 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Mountain Brook completed the sweep of Homewood with an 11-9 win Wednesday. Robicheaux and Gabe Young hit home runs for the Spartans. Brooks Allen and Barnett each knocked in a couple runs as well. Trent Wright and Walker Allen drove in a run each, Charlie Berryman went 2-for-3 with a double and Graphos was 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored. Evan Bibb threw 2 1/3 flawless innings, not allowing a hit and striking out 4 batters. For Homewood, Ross hit a pair of doubles and drove in 5 runs. Gann racked up a pair of hits and threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Gary also knocked in a run.

John Carroll dropped both ends of a doubleheader Saturday, losing to Gardendale 14-3 and falling to McAdory 4-1. Against Gardendale, Okon drove in a couple runs and Luke Wammack hit a double. In the second game, Plaia hit a triple. Braxton Williams threw 3 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs. Tyler Black did not allow a hit over 4 innings, but surrendered 2 runs (1 earned).

SOFTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll softball teams returned to the field last Monday. Homewood earned a win, beating Shades Valley 6-4 in an area game. Madison Letson tallied a pair of hits and drove in a run. Grace Pilgrim threw the complete game, as she allowed 4 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits over 7 innings.

John Carroll suffered a 14-6 loss to Moody on Monday. Mallory Ogle led the Cavs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with 3 runs batted in. Kaylynn Nutter registered a couple of hits and drove in a run as well.

John Carroll got back in the win column Tuesday, beating Ramsay 17-2 in dominant fashion. Ogle had another big game, hitting a triple and driving in 4 runs. She threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits, striking out 7 batters. Gracie Mills, MC Golab and Maggie Mackin each drove in a pair of runs as well. Emily Williams went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Avery Seidenfaden knocked in 3 runs.

Homewood picked up another area win Wednesday, beating Shades Valley 13-6.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Homewood and John Carroll girls soccer teams were back in action. Homewood knocked off Oneonta 10-0 and John Carroll fell to Hoover 8-0.

Homewood’s boys beat Northridge 1-0 on Tuesday, while John Carroll’s boys beat Ramsay 10-0.

John Carroll’s girls took down Moody 7-1 on Thursday to improve to 7-0 in the area. Mia Mugavero recorded a hat trick, with the other goals scored by Mia Wos (two), Belle Buckner and Sophia Sevier. John Carroll’s boys beat Moody 7-2 as well.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood and John Carroll outdoor track and field teams competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational last weekend.

For Homewood, Madeline Alford finished third in the 300-meter hurdles. Brooke Walden placed seventh in the 100-meter dash. Maris Owen was eighth in the 400, Chandler Binkley was fifth in the high jump, Grayton Murray was eighth in the 800 and Elliott Allen was sixth in pole vault.

For John Carroll, the 4x100-meter relay team was eighth in the race, Carson McFadden placed eighth in high jump and James Edmonds was ninth in the pole vault.

GOLF

The John Carroll girls golf team earned a narrow victory over Helena last Tuesday, winning 93-96 at Oxmoor Valley Ridge. Melanie Harris led the Cavs by shooting a nine-hole round of 43. Hailey Garcia carded a 50 and Emilee Coon shot 58.

John Carroll’s boys came up short against Pelham on Wednesday, 167-179. Preston Dowling shot the low round for the Cavs, carding a 40. Carson McFadden and Ryan Wagley each shot a 46, while Hayes Cation finished at 47.

