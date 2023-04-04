HS sports recap: Baseball, softball teams play over spring break

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Homewood’s Levi Nickoli (17) pitches in a game against Pelham at Homewood High School on Monday, march 6, 2023. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team began play last week on Monday, falling in a doubleheader against Leeds, 10-4 and 6-3. In the first game, Tripp Gann and Levi Nickoli notched 2 hits each. Gann hit a 2-run home run as well in the second game.

John Carroll took down Bradford 12-2 on Monday. Seth Seidenfaden went 2-for-2 with a double and 2 runs batted in for the Cavs. Aden Malpass was 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs. Gabe Wilbur drove in a pair of runs as well. Knocking in single runs for John Carroll were Max Plaia, Noah Smith, William Gignilliat and Hayden Greer. Braxton Williams threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs (1 earned).

Homewood fell to Auburn 5-0 on Tuesday in a game played at Southern Union State Community College.

John Carroll suffered a pair of losses Wednesday, falling to Gulf Shores 8-0 and dropping a 7-1 decision to Boaz. In the Gulf Shores loss, Garrett Barnes threw 2 scoreless innings. In the Boaz game, Gignilliat notched a pair of hits and Greer threw 4 scoreless frames, allowing a single hit and striking out 4 hitters.

John Carroll fell to Spanish Fort 6-5 on Thursday. Plaia led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Smith and Wilbur also knocked in runs, with Gignilliat allowing 3 runs in 4 innings pitched.

SOFTBALL

The John Carroll softball team played in the Gulf Coast Classic last week in Gulf Shores. On Monday, the Cavs fell to Spain Park 3-1 to begin the tournament. They then fell to Alexandria 13-0, but rebounded to tie Dothan 4-4 to finish the day. Avery Seidenfaden threw 2 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits.

John Carroll played Alexandria again Tuesday, falling 7-2. The Cavs played one more game Wednesday, falling to Morristown East 9-8. Kayla Coley-Drayton went 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Ele Allarde was also 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs.

