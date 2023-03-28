HS sports recap: Patriots, Cavs baseball teams have big week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll’s Aaron Malpass (7) scores for the Cavaliers in a game against Wenonah at John Carroll Catholic High School on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team earned an 8-2 win over Shades Valley last Tuesday. Levi Nickoli finished with a pair of hits, a home run and 3 runs batted in. Tripp Gann also had 2 hits, including a double, and 2 RBIs. Jack Ross had 2 hits and an RBI, while getting the win by firing a complete game. He allowed 2 runs on 2 hits, striking out 10 batters. Jackson Warren also drove in a run.

John Carroll rolled to a 23-0 win over Wenonah on Tuesday. Seth Seidenfaden hit a double and drove in 3 runs to lead the way. Aaron Malpass knocked in 3 runs and scored 4 runs. Luke Wammack and William Gignilliat knocked in a pair of runs each. Gabe Wilbur went 3-for-3 with an RBI as well.

John Carroll earned another area win over Wenonah on Thursday, winning 18-0. Gignilliat notched a pair of hits, with a double and 3 RBIs. Wilbur drove in 5 runs, Wammack knocked in a pair, and Aaron Malpass, Mitchell Nutter, Tyler Black, Noah Smith, CJ Okon and Hayden Greer all notched RBIs. Jackson Miller hit a double as well.

Homewood earned an area sweep over Shades Valley on Thursday, picking up wins of 15-5 and 18-3.

Homewood picked up a 4-3 win over Moody on Friday.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team earned a solid 6-1 win over Briarwood last Tuesday. For the Patriots, Allie Stuman finished with 3 hits. Grace Pilgrim threw the complete game, allowing a run on 2 hits with 7 strikeouts in 7 innings. Briarwood’s Kate Atkinson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Zora Willingham threw 7 innings as well, with only 2 of the runs allowed counted as earned.

John Carroll picked up a pair of wins over Wenonah on Tuesday, beating the Dragons 15-0 and 18-3. In the first game, Avery Seidenfaden hit a home run and knocked in 3 runs. Emily Williams hit an inside-the-park homer as well. Mallory Ogle hit a triple, drove in a run, scored 3 runs and stole a pair of bases. Kayla Coley-Drayton went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a run batted in, 3 runs and 3 stolen bases. Gracie Mills scored 3 runs and stole 5 bases, MC Golab had 2 RBIs and Kindall Whistle threw 3 scoreless innings.

In the second game, Coley-Drayton hit an inside-the-park homer, Williams hit a pair of triples and drove in 3 runs and Seidenfaden hit a double and drove in 3.

John Carroll knocked off rival Homewood 10-0 on Wednesday. Ogle led the Cavs at the plate and in the circle. She tallied 3 hits, including a triple, and drove in 3 runs. She surrendered just 1 hit over 5 innings of work as well, tallying 7 strikeouts. Williams went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Coley-Drayton hit a double and drove home 3 runs, Golab was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Mills was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team and Homewood finished in a scoreless draw Tuesday. Homewood’s girls took on Huntsville and won 3-1. John Carroll played Carver-Birmingham, with the boys winning 6-0 and the girls winning 10-0. In the girls game, Olivia Messina led the scoring for the Lady Cavs with a hat trick. Goals were also scored by Belle Buckner (two), Emma Kirkpatrick (two), Mia Mugavero (two) and Sophia Sevier.

Vestavia’s boys took down Homewood 3-2 on Thursday. John Carroll took on Westminster-Oak Mountain, with the boys winning 3-1 and the girls suffering a 5-1 loss.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field team competed at the Over the Mountain Invitational last Saturday in Homewood. Olivia Burczyk won the 400-meter dash in 59.08 seconds. Madeline Alford won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.63 seconds. Chandler Binkley won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches. Brooke Walden won the pole vault competition, clearing the bar at 12 feet. Neily Stephens won javelin with a throw of 121-5, while Sadie Busbee threw shot put 34-2 to win as well.

Ben Murray won on the boys side, running the 800 in 1:58. Slate Rohrer won the 300 hurdles in 39.02 seconds. Hunter Drake won long jump with a leap of 22-2.75, and won triple jump at 42-8.

Sarah Derriso was second in the 400, Maris Owen was third in the 800, Emma Brooke Levering was third in the 1,600, Sydney Dobbins was second in the 3,200, Julia Mitchell was second long jump and third in high jump, and the girls 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams were second.

Grayton Murray placed second in the 800 and third in the 1,600, Colvin Bussey was third in the 800, Ben Murray was second in the 1,600, Andrew Laird finished second in the 3,200, Elliott Allen was third in pole vault, Maxy Salazar was third in shot put, and the boys 4x400 relay team was second.

John Carroll competed in the Husky Hilltop Classic on Thursday. Claire Humphrey won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Emily Rhodes won the 100-meter hurdles, Anna Cate Coyle won high jump and the girls 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams took top prize as well.

KJ Beck won the 400, Aaron Malpass won triple jump, James Edmonds claimed the pole vault title and the boys 4x400 relay team won as well.

Lydia Hamilton finished second in the 400, Amelia Leath was second in the 800, Rhodes was third in the 100 hurdles, the girls 4x100 relay was second, Sebastian Guerrero was second in 400, Arthur Langley was third in the 800, Carson McFadden was third in the high jump, Isaac Ford was second in triple jump and javelin, Aidan Lange was second in pole vault and the boys 4x100 relay was third.

GOLF

The John Carroll boys golf team defeated Pell City 174-202 last Monday at the Oxmoor Valley Ridge Golf Course. Sudishan Varadan led the Cavs with a round of 37, the lowest score of the day. Hayes Cation shot a 41, Ryan Redmond carded a 45 and Carson McFadden finished with 51.

TENNIS

The John Carroll girls tennis team knocked off Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 5-4 last Wednesday. The boys team fell to Hillcrest 5-4.

