HS sports recap: Patriots softball earns 1st win

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team took a 1-0 loss to Gardendale last Tuesday. Jack Ross pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Patriots, allowing just an unearned run. Tripp Gann had 2 hits for Homewood as well. Logan Fitzgerald threw a complete game for the Rockets, surrendering only 5 hits with 8 strikeouts.

John Carroll blew past Clay-Chalkville 11-5 on Tuesday. Max Plaia led the Cavs offense by going 2-for-3 with a double and 4 runs batted in. Isaac Kelly knocked home a pair, while Jackson Miller, Noah Smith and Aden Malpass all drove in a run as well. William Gignilliat hit a double and Gabe Wilbur went 2-for-2 at the dish. Wilbur also pitched well, surrendering a run on 2 hits with 8 strikeouts in 4 innings. For Clay, Jay Sexton and Xavier Edwards drove in a run, Nic Youngblood had 2 hits and 3 stolen bases, and Malyc Grant allowed a run in 3 innings pitched.

Homewood earned a doubleheader sweep Thursday, beating Clay-Chalkville 16-2 and blowing past Ramsay 17-4. In the Clay win, Jackson Warren led the Patriots with a pair of hits and 3 RBIs. Jackson Parris, Gann and Jeremiah Gary each drove in a pair of runs. Will Siegel hit a pair of doubles, while Ross, Jonathan Box and Parker Sansing each knocked home a run. Gary threw 4 innings on the mound, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts.

In the Ramsay game, Brennan Wheat led the way with 3 hits and 3 RBIs, while Witt Brown secured the win on the mound.

John Carroll earned a pair of wins Thursday as well, shutting out Ramsay 12-0 and beating Shades Valley 14-3. In the Ramsay win, Smith hit a home run and knocked in 3 runs. Plaia and Gignilliat each drove in a pair of runs as well. Wilbur, Jackson Miller, Luke Wammack, Malpass and Chase Botthof each contributed an RBI as well. Braxton Williams threw 5 hitless innings, striking out 7 batters.

In the Shades Valley, win, Hayden Greer led the charge at the plate and on the mound. He hit a triple and drove in a pair of runs, and pitched 4 innings, striking out 8. Mitchell Nutter tallied 3 hits, 3 runs and an RBI, while Miller, Plaia, Smith, Wilbur and Malpass each knocked home runs.

Homewood took down Ardmore 11-6 on Saturday. Levi Nickoli hit a 2-run double, finishing with a pair of hits in the game. He also picked up a save by throwing the final 2 innings. Ross had 2 hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Parris and Warren each had 2 hits and an RBI. Sansing knocked in an additional run, while Gann had 2 hits and picked up the win on the mound, going 1 2/3 innings. Gary also knocked in a pair of runs.

John Carroll beat Holtville 5-4 on Saturday. Malpass had the game-winning, walk-off hit, driving in a pair of runs in the game. Smith was 3-for-4 with a double at the plate, and threw 4 innings on the mound, allowing an unearned run on 2 hits in 4 innings. Wilbur was 3-for-3, Tyler Black went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Greer knocked in a run.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team suffered a 10-6 loss to Pleasant Grove last Tuesday. Savvy Scott was 3-for-3 with a triple and a pair of stolen bases. Abigail Box drove in a pair of runs, while Kloeanne Smith had a pair of hits and knocked in a run. Grace Pilgrim pitched well, allowing 4 runs on 5 hits in 5 innings.

John Carroll fell to Pelham 7-5 on Tuesday. Emily Williams led the Cavs with a pair of hits, including a triple, and 2 RBIs. Kayla Coley-Drayton hit a double and drove in a pair of runs as well.

Homewood earned its first win of the season Thursday, beating Ramsay 7-6 in dramatic fashion. Allie Stuman led the Patriots with 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Kloeanne Smith also knocked home a pair of runs. Madison Letson tallied 3 hits and Savvy Scott scored 3 runs. Pilgrim threw 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts.

John Carroll fell to Mortimer Jordan 9-4 on Thursday. Coley-Drayton went deep, hitting a home run and knocking in 3 runs. Gracie Mills was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as well.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team blew past Minor 12-0 last Tuesday. John Carroll’s boys and girls were in action that evening as well, with the boys beating Carver-Birmingham 7-0 and the girls beating Carver 10-0. For the Lady Cavs, Belle Buckner (twice), Chapel Dent (twice), Mia Mugavero, Anna Grace Fuller, Emma Kirkpatrick, Mia Wos and Meara O'Toole scored the goals in the contest.

Homewood’s girls beat John Carroll 5-0 on Friday.

John Carroll’s boys played to a 1-1 draw with Bayside Academy on Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field team hosted the Homewood Invitational last Saturday.

The Homewood boys 4x800-meter relay team was a winner, running its race in 8 minutes, 10 seconds. Hunter Drake also took home top prize in long jump, reaching 21 feet, 7.75 inches.

Emma Brooke Levering finished second in the 3,200-meter run, Chandler Binkley was third in the high jump and the girls 4x400 relay was third. Colvin Bussey grabbed a third-place finish in the 400, while Ben Murray finished third in the 800. Slate Rohrer placed third in the 300-meter hurdles. The boys 4x400 relay team placed third as well.

John Carroll also competed at the Homewood Invitational. The girls 4x400 and 4x100 relay teams were in the top 10, as was Arthur Langley, who placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run.

GOLF

The John Carroll boys golf team improved its record to 2-2 after defeating Chelsea 177-181 last Monday at RTJ Oxmoor Valley. Sudishan Varadan led the Cavs with a round of 40. Hayes Cation shot 43, Preston Dowling shot 45 and Jeb Bettis finished at 49.

John Carroll’s golf teams picked up a pair of wins Tuesday, shooting a team score of 151 to beat Chelsea (181) and Fayetteville (214). The team was led by Melanie Harris, who shot a round of 42. Audrey Nolan shot 54 and Hailey Garcia shot 55. Emilee Coon (58), Lizzie Lewis (67) and Anne Bailey Stone (75) also played for the team.

John Carroll’s boys beat Homewood 174-186 on Thursday. Varadan had the low score of the day, carding a round of 39. Cation shot 42, Dowling shot 44 and Ryan Redmond posted a 49.

