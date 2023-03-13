HS sports recap: Brooke Walden excels at New Balance Nationals

× Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Brooke Walden gets ready to jump 12 feet, 3, inches during the pole vault competition in the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team earned a 3-2 win over Pelham in 8 innings last Monday. Parker Sansing notched the walk-off hit for the Patriots to score the game-winning run. Jack Ross got the start for the Patriots, going 5 innings and allowing a run on 6 hits. Levi Nickoli earned the win in relief, throwing the final 2 innings. Jackson Parris and Tripp Gann each registered a pair of hits in the contest. Will Seigel drove in a run in his first varsity at-bat.

Homewood earned an exciting 6-5 win over Oneonta on Tuesday. Brennan Wheat’s 3-run double in the fifth inning proved to be the difference. Owen Isenhower also drove in a run for the Patriots in that inning. Sansing, Ross and Jackson Warren each contributed a pair of hits as well. Jeremiah Gary got the win, throwing 4 innings and allowing 4 runs (1 earned) with 5 strikeouts. Witt Brown got the save, throwing the final 2 innings.

Homewood’s baseball team picked up another win over Pelham on Wednesday, running away with a 9-3 victory. Seigel drove in a pair of runs, while Gann, Gary and Sansing each drove in runs. Will Dobbins threw 4 innings, allowing a run. Parris earned the save, throwing the final 3 innings. Parris and Warren each notched a pair of hits as well.

John Carroll split a doubleheader Saturday, falling to Mountain Brook 22-7 and beating Pelham 9-6. In the Mountain Brook loss, Jackson Miller led the Cavs with 3 hits, including a double, and 2 stolen bases. CJ Okon hit a double and drove home a pair, while Max Plaia, Aden Malpass, Seth Seidenfaden and Gabe Wilbur all knocked in a run.

Tyler Black hit a walk-off grand slam to lift the Cavs over Pelham. It was Black’s second homer of the day, as he finished the contest with 7 RBIs. Okon also drove in a run, Malpass was 2-for-3 and Hudson Greer socred 3 runs. William Gignilliat was a bright spot on the mound, as he allowed a run on 2 hits in 2 innings.

SOFTBALL

The Clay-Chalkville softball team earned a win last Tuesday, beating Homewood 6-4. Skylar Swain hit a home run for the Cougars, driving in a pair of runs. Shyanne Holman hit a double and knocked in a pair of runs. Anna Campbell had 2 RBIs and threw 7 innings, allowing 4 runs (3 earned). For Homewood, Abigail Box led the offense with a pair of hits, a double and 2 RBIs. Lauren Smith and Evie Driskill each tallied a pair of hits and knocked in a run. Grace Pilgrim threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs with 5 strikeouts.

John Carroll suffered an 11-5 loss to Pell City on Tuesday. For the Cavs, Mallory Ogle tallied 4 hits and Emily Williams went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Homewood played in the Jag Classic hosted by Spain Park over the weekend. On Friday, the Patriots fell to Randolph County 7-3 and lost to Pell City 8-0.

The Patriots lost to Homewood 6-0 on Saturday.

SOCCER

The John Carroll girls soccer team earned a 5-3 win over Leeds last Tuesday. Mia Wos, Anna Grace Fuller, Sophia Sevier, Emma Kirkpatrick and Belle Buckner all notched goals for the Cavs. Lizzie Jehu earned the victory in goal for her first of the season.

Homewood’s girls earned a dominant 11-0 victory over Parker on Tuesday, while John Carroll’s boys fell to Leeds 4-1.

Homewood’s girls suffered a 1-0 loss to Mountain Brook on Wednesday.

John Carroll’s boys and girls earned wins over Moody on Wednesday, with the boys winning 3-1 and the girls winning 3-0. Mia Mugavero scored a pair of goals and Kirkpatrick scored one as well in the girls game, while Jehu notched her first career shutout. In the boys win, Sam Rickman, Gabe Restrepo and Charles Farr scored goals.

On Friday, John Carroll’s boys beat Baker 2-1 and Homewood’s girls beat Southside 7-1.

On Saturday, John Carroll’s boys completed scoreless draws with St. Luke’s and Theodore. John Carroll’s girls drew 1-1 with St. James and beat St. John Paul II 3-1.

Homewood’s girls picked up a pair of wins Saturday shutting out James Clemens 5-0 and beating Albertville 5-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood and John Carroll outdoor track and field teams competed at the King of the Mountain Invitational at Vestavia Hills last Saturday. Homewood’s girls 4x400-meter relay won the race, running it in 4 minutes, 15 seconds. Maris Owen also reached the podium placing third in the 400-meter dash. Neily Stephens was third in the javelin throw.

On the boys side, Grayton Murray finished second in the 1,600 and Hunter Drake was third in triple jump.

Carson McFadden reached the podium for John Carroll, finishing second in high jump.

A few Patriots competed at New Balance Nationals in Boston last week. Brooke Walden finished seventh overall in pole vault. Ben Murray was 35th overall in the 800-meter run, while the boys 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams were top 30 as well.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.