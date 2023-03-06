HS sports recap: Patriots baseball knocks off Briarwood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood’s Tripp Gann pitches against Briarwood on Feb. 28, 2023, at Homewood High School.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team began play last week with a 6-5 win over Briarwood on Tuesday. The Patriots got runs batted in from JB Sain, Jackson Warren, Jack Ross and Jeremiah Gary in the win. Warren was 3-for-3 with a double as well. Levi Nickoli earned the win, throwing the final 2 innings and allowing no runs on 2 hits with 4 strikeouts. For Briarwood, Brady Waugh and Jake Souders hit doubles, while Sam Hoff registered the team’s only RBI in the game. Jackson Adams threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

John Carroll traveled south last weekend, playing a doubleheader Friday in Daphne. The Cavs fell to Resurrection 8-5, but rallied to knock off St. Michael 8-4. In the first game, Noah Smith tallied 3 hits and knocked in 2 runs, while Mitchell Nutter and Max Plaia also drove in runs. Jackson Miller went 3-for-4 with a double and Braxton Williams hit a double as well. In the second game, Cole Stewart led the offense with 2 RBIs. Miller, Chase Botthof, Seth Seidenfaden, Jax Hendrick and Aden Malpass each tallied an RBI as well. Plaia was 2-for-4 with a double and Nutter went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. Tyler Black threw 5 scoreless innings, allowing a single hit and stirking out 11 batters.

John Carroll beat St. Louis 13-7 in Mobile on Saturday. For the Cavs, Smith led the offense with 3 hits and 3 RBIs. William Gignilliat had a pair of hits and RBIs. Hayden Greer tallied 3 hits and an RBI, while Plaia, Seidenfaden and Malpass all knocked home a run as well. Smith threw 3 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing a run on 4 hits.

SOFTBALL

The John Carroll softball team fell to Moody 7-2 last Tuesday.

Briarwood took down Homewood 18-10 in a slugfest Wednesday. For the Lions, Callie Mann went 4-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Kellum had a pair of doubles and knocked in 2 runs as well. Stella Meeks hit a double, driving in 3 runs, while Anna Grace Hatfield had 2 RBIs and Kate Atkinson drove in a run. For Homewood, Kate Jourdan as 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and 2 RBIs. Abigail Box was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Allie Stuman and Kloeanne also knocked in a run.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team beat Briarwood 4-3 last Tuesday.

Homewood’s boys fell to Thompson 2-1 on Wednesday.

Homewood’s boys beat Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 on Friday.

John Carroll’s girls finished in a 1-1 draw with Altamont on Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field team competed in the Husky March Classic at Hewitt-Trussville last weekend.

Brooke Walden finished second in the 100-meter dash, Chandler Binkley and Julia Mitchell finished second and third in the high jump, Neily Stephens finished second in javelin and the girls 4x100-meter relay team was third.

On the boys side, Ben Murray placed second in the 800-meter run, Slate Rohrer was third in 110-meter hurdles, Hunter Drake finished second in long jump and second in triple jump, the 4x100 team was second and the 4x400 relay was third.

