HS sports recap: Patriots finish runner-up at sectionals

Photo courtesy of Dawn Harrison. Homewood's Sam Sutton wrestles at the state tournament and placed third in his weight class.. Photo courtesy of Homewood wrestling.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys and girls basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end last Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament.

The Lady Patriots fell in a tight one against Minor, 47-42. Kayla Warren was the team’s leading scorer, finishing with 18 points and 3 rebounds. Mira McCool posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Ryanne Ezekiel finished with 6 points. Homewood ends the season with a record of 23-8.

Homewood’s boys earned the top seed in the area tournament, but fell short to Jackson-Olin 58-56. Canon Armstead led the charge with 16 points. Kiran McCool posted 13 points and Carter Vail added 12 points. The Patriots finish the season with a 20-11 record.

John Carroll’s girls fell to Wenonah 62-38 in the opening round of the Class 5A, Area 9 tournament on Tuesday, ending the Lady Cavs’ season.

John Carroll’s boys defeated Wenonah 73-59 in the opening round of the Class 5A, Area 9 tournament on Wednesday. The Cavs came up just short Friday, falling to Fairfield 52-51 in the final.

John Carroll’s boys will travel to Ramsay on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the Class 5A sub-regional round.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team won the Class 6A South Super Section tournament over the weekend in Montgomery, advancing to compete at the state tournament this weekend in Huntsville.

Moeen Almansoob won the 120-pound weight class, while Sam Sutton won at 138 pounds. Joseph Marcum (106), Hanif Muhammad (126) and Bobby Chamorro (132) each finished second. Jordan Cottrell (145) finished in third.

John Carroll will be sending three wrestlers to the state tournament for the first time since 2003, after competing in the Class 5A South Super Section over the weekend. Sequoyah Hicks finished in third in the 145-pound class, Jay Zito was second at 126 pounds and Alex Plaia was fourth in 145.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team defeated Minor to open the season last Tuesday. The Patriots also defeated Jackson-Olin 11-0 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Homewood girls finished in a 1-1 draw against Hewitt-Trussville.

