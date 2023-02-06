HS sports recap: Patriots boys finish 2nd at state indoor

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Colvin Bussey competes in the boys 400-meter dash during the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Patriots boys indoor track and field team claim the Class 6A state indoor track and field runner-up trophy at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Grayton Murray pushes to the finish line in the boys 1,600-meter run during the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood boys indoor track and field team capped off the season by finishing as the runner-up in Class 6A at the state meet last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Homewood scored 66 points to finish second to McGill-Toolen, which finished with 84 points. Mountain Brook finished third and scored 54 points.

Homewood’s girls placed third, scoring 61.75 points. Northridge was the runner-up, with 64.5 points, and Mountain Brook won, racking up 77 points.

Brooke Walden was Homewood’s lone individual winner, as she set a state record in the pole vault competition, clearing the bar at 12 feet, 3 inches. The boys 4x800-meter relay team of Will Doughty, Colvin Bussey, Ethan Bagwell and Ben Murray also took the top spot on the podium, winning the race in 8 minutes, 1 second.

Also reaching the podium for the boys were Slate Rohrer (third in 60-meter hurdles), Ben Murray (third in the 800) and Hunter Drake (third in triple jump). The boys relay team in the 4x400 (Ben Murray, Rohrer, Doughty and Bussey) crossed the line third as well.

Bussey (eighth in the 400), Doughty (sixth in the 800), Andrew Laird (seventh in the 1,600), Graham Murray (fifth in the 3,200), Foster Laird (eighth in the 3,200), drake (fourth in long jump), Elliott Allen (seventh in pole vault), and Maxy Salazar (fourth in shot put) contributed points to the boys score.

For the girls, Emma Brooke Levering finished third in the 1,600 to reach the podium. The relay teams performed strongly as well. The 4x200 team (Walden, Liesel Kellen, Mary Siena McBride and Maris Owen) and the 4x400 team (Olivia Burczyk, McBride, Norah Nickoli and Owen) each placed second, while the 4x800 team of Sarah Derriso, Ada McElroy, Camille Etheridge and Sophia Forrestall) finished fifth, all earning points for the team.

Also earning points for the girls were Derriso (fifth in 60 hurdles), Owen (fourth in 400), Levering (fourth in 800 and 3,200), Sydney Dobbins (seventh in 3,200), Chandler Binkley (sixth in high jump) and Julia Mitchell (seventh in high jump and eighth in long jump).

Zaire White, Gabriel Dent, Garner Johnson, Matthew Floyd, Calyb Colbert, Gavin McAbee, Jermald Patterson, Jaela Polk, Lily Giffin, Sadie Busbee and Magi Williams all competed for the Patriots as well.

John Carroll competed in the 4A-5A division, with the boys finishing third. The Cavaliers scored 56 points, just a few shy of Arab, which finished second with 59.5 points.

Multiple John Carroll guys reached the podium in their events. Sebastian Guerrero placed third in the 800, Arthur Langley was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600, and James Edmonds was third in pole vault.

Carson McFadden (sixth in 60 hurdles, fifth in high jump, sixth in long jump), Guerrero (fourth in 400) Langley (fourth in 800) all earned points as well. The 4x200 relay team of McFadden, Jaylin Shepherd, Braydon Lowery and KJ Beck placed fourth, as did the 4x400 team of Beck, Eli McMillan, Langley and Guerrero.

Katie Marie Everett earned points by finishing sixth in the girls pole vault. John Carroll’s girls relay teams in the 4x200 (Lydia Hamilton, Emily Rhodes, Lacy Jackson and Kiera Lawrence), the 4x400 (Rhodes, Isabella Corsini, Jackson and Hamilton) and the 4x800 (Corsini, Amelia Leath, Anna Grace Fuller and Claire Humphrey) all placed in the top 10 as well.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys basketball team began the final week of the regular season last Monday by hosting Hoover. The Patriots got off to a slow start and never recovered, falling 65-40. Canon Armstead led the Patriots with 16 points.

Homewood picked up wins on senior night over Bibb County on Tuesday. The Lady Patriots cruised to a 50-24 win. Kayla Warren led the way for the team with 20 points. Mira McCool tallied 8 points and 6 rebounds, while Laine Litton had 6 points and 3 steals.

Homewood’s boys pulled away for a 76-61 win. Kiran McCool was one of three double-figure scorers for the Patriots, as he had 13 points on the strength of three 3-pointers. Clay Burdeshaw also posted 13 points and pulled down 4 rebounds. Armstead hit three 3s and scored 11 points. Carter Vail added 9 points and 5 assists, with Carson Cole also registering 7 points and 6 assists.

Homewood capped off the regular season at home Thursday, as the girls hosted Talladega and the boys hosted Carver-Birmingham.

Homewood’s girls began the evening with a dominant 62-23 victory. The boys pulled out a 59-49 victory over the Rams. Armstead led the team with 14 points, while McCool added 12 points. David Stone registered 8 points and 5 rebounds, with Vail tallying 5 points and 5 assists.

The postseason begins this week. Homewood’s boys are hosting the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament, and play Jackson-Olin in the opening round Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. If the Patriots win, they will play in the championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The girls tournament is at Parker, and Homewood takes on Minor at 7 p.m. Tuesday. With a win, the Lady Patriots will play again Thursday at 6 p.m.

John Carroll will play in the Class 5A, Area 9 tournaments. The girls will be at Pleasant Grove, taking on Wenonah on Tuesday. The boys are at Fairfield and will also face Wenonah, on Wednesday.

WRESTLING

The John Carroll wrestling team fell to Pinson Valley 33-12 last Friday. Alex Plaia (152 pounds) and Charlie Boone (182) won matches for the Cavs.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team began the season last weekend in the Lakeshore Shootout. The Patriots beat McAdory 3-0 on Friday and took down Bob Jones 5-0 on Saturday. The Patriots also took a loss on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Fort Payne.

John Carroll’s boys played in the Lakeshore Shootout as well. The Cavs fell to Chelsea 2-1 on Friday, then played two games Saturday. They beat James Clemens 2-1 and played Pelham to a scoreless draw.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.