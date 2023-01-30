HS sports recap: Cavs compete in state bowling tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll’s girls compete in the AHSAA Class 1-5A state bowling tournament at The Alley in Gadsden on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The John Carroll boys basketball team took down Wenonah last Monday, winning 73-63.

Homewood took to the court Tuesday, traveling to Jackson-Olin for area play. The Lady Patriots dominated en route to a 67-18 victory. No player reached double figures in the convincing win, as Ellis McCool and Annie McBride led the team with 9 points each. Kayla Warren racked up 7 points, 7 steals and 5 rebounds. Susie Whitsett notched 7 points and Laine Litton scored 6 points.

Homewood’s boys earned a 54-47 win to go to 5-0 in area play and clinch the area title. Canon Armstead scored 12 points to lead the way. Carter Vail notched 6 assists, and David Stone had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Homewood capped off area play Friday night with a sweep of Parker. The Lady Patriots avenged an earlier loss, earning a 55-42 win. Warren was the only double-figure scorer for the team, as she finished with 10 points. Molly Dorough registered 9 points, McBride got 8 points, Ellis McCool finished with 7 points and Whitsett had 6 points and 5 rebounds. Mira McCool also added 7 rebounds in the game.

The Homewood boys cruised to a 71-53 victory. Will Pope led the way with 12 points, while Vail and Jake Stephens each notched 10 points.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team swept a quad match last Tuesday. The Patriots defeated Gardendale 40-18 and beat Pelham 42-29. They were in action again Thursday evening, beating Athens 45-27 and beating Hartselle 44-36.

Homewood finished third out of 21 teams at the Mortimer Jordan Invitational over the weekend.

Joseph Marcum won at 108 pounds, Graham Jourdan also won a 108-pound division, Cooper Bailey won at 115 pounds and Cannon Ford won at 147 pounds.

Moeen Almansoob (122), Hanif Muhammad (128), Khang Nguyen (134), Jordan Cottrell (147), Guillermo Briceno (147) and Bardon King (287) each finished second in their classes. Buddy Ketcham (115) and William Slaughter (154) were fourth, and Barrett Bridgmon (108), Anderson Suazo Mallen (162) and Marvin Patrick (287) were fifth.

John Carroll split a tri-match last Tuesday, beating Gadsdden City 34-6 and falling to Hueytown 23-22.

John Carroll finished fourth out of 10 teams at the Charger Challenge in Mississippi over the weekend. Sequoah Hicks (120), TJ Zito (126) and Jimmy McMillan (160) won their classes. William Gaines (113) and Charlie Boone (182) each finished fourth. On the girls side, Ava Koch (107) won, Kourtney Bufford (235) was second and Delia Osbun (235) was third.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance meet last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

For the girls, Chandler Binkley won the high jump competition, clearing the bat at 5 feet, 2 inches. Emma Brooke Levering was third in the 1,600-meter run, Caroline Wilder was fourth in the 3,200 and the 4x200-meter relay team finished fourth.

On the boys side, Ben Murray placed third in the 800.

John Carroll also competed at Last Chance. Carson McFadden was a star performer, winning the shot put with a throw of 39-6 and competing in the pentathlon. Emily Rhodes finished ninth in the 800 and Kaitlin Gilchrist was ninth in the high jump.

The girls 4x800 relay team was seventh, Arthur Langley and Sebastian Guerrero were eighth and ninth in the 800, James Edmonds was eighth in pole vault and the boys 4x400 relay was sixth.

BOWLING

The John Carroll girls bowling team competed at the Class 1A-5A state tournament last week in Gadsden. The Cavs were the No. 8 seed after one day of play, and began bracket play on Friday with a 4-2 loss to Southside-Gadsden. John Carroll won the first game 156-152, but lost the next one 141-104. The Cavs rallied to win the third game 123-109, but Southside ran off three straight wins to take the match.

