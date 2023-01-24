HS sports recap: Cavs boys beat Pleasant Grove

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson John Carroll’s Aaron Malpass (5) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game against Fairfield at John Carroll Catholic High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team returned to the court last Monday with a road trip to Oak Mountain. The Lady Patriots picked up a dominant 57-26 win to start the week on a strong foot. Kayla Warren led the team with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Annie McBride had 12 points, Ellis McCool finished with 7 points and 4 rebounds, and Molly Dorough notched 6 points.

Homewood took on Minor in area play on Friday night. The Lady Patriots suffered a tough 53-52 loss, despite a balanced performance from the lineup. McBride was the top performer, going for 16 points on the night. Mira McCool finished with 9 points and 7 rebounds, while Susie Whitsett had 9 points, 3 steals and 3 assists. Warren finished with 7 points and 4 rebounds, while Ellis McCool and Laine Litton each posted 6 points.

For the Homewood boys, the Patriots earned a 57-44 victory. Canon Armstead led the charge with 18 points. Carter Vail closely followed with 16 points.

John Carroll split area games with Pleasant Grove on Friday. The Lady Cavs fell 71-31, while the boys earned a close 60-57 win.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team finished third out of 17 teams over the weekend at the Ragsdale Tournament.

Moeen Almansoob won the 122-pound weight class, as did Hanif Muhammad at 134 pounds. Sam Sutton was victorious at 140 pounds as well. Joseph Marcum (108), Jordan Cottrell (147) and Hayden Eldridge (197) each placed second. Barrett Bridgmon (108) finished fourth.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the MLK Indoor Track Classic last Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

For the girls, Maris Owen finished eighth in the 400-meter dash, Sydney Dobbins was eighth in the 3,200, Chandler Binkley placed fifth in the high jump and Lily Giffin was eighth in pole vault. The 4x800-meter relay team finished fifth and the 4x200 team was seventh.

On the boys side, Elliott Allen was ninth in pole vault and Ben Murray finished 10th in the 1,600. The 4x800 relay was fourth as well.

John Carroll also competed in the meet. The girls relay teams performed well, with the 4x400 team coming home seventh, the 4x800 team finishing eighth and the 4x200 team placing 10th.

On the boys side, Sebastian Guerrero finished second in the 400 and fourth in the 800, Arthur Langley was second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200, and Carson McFadden was fourth in the high jump and 10th in the long jump.

BOWLING

The John Carroll boys and girls bowling teams competed at the North Regional tournament last week. John Carroll’s girls earned a berth to the state tournament this week after beating Priceville 644-574 in the opening round. The Lady Cavs fell to Southside-Gadsden 627-422 in the semifinals.

The boys team fell to Corner 1,103-1,043 in the opening round.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.