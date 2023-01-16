HS sports recap: Patriots pick up 2 more area wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Canon Armstead (12) shoots a layup guarded by Calera’s Jayden Robinson (22) in a game against the Eagles at Homewood High School on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday night for area contests against Minor.

The Lady Patriots suffered a tough 53-51 loss to Minor. Laine Litton led the girls with 14 points while taking a pair of charges. She hit four 3-pointers on the night as well. Susie Whitsett had 12 points in a strong game and Ellis McCool posted 10 points and 6 rebounds.

The boys cruised to a 64-32 win over the Tigers. David Stone led the Patriots in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 5 rebounds on the night. Canon Armstead joined him in double figures with 11 points. Carter Vail and Kiran McCool each contributed 8 points and 6 assists as well.

John Carroll played Pleasant Grove in area action Tuesday as well. The girls fell 50-24 and the boys dropped a 67-49 game.

Homewood split with Parker in another set of area games Friday evening. The Lady Patriots fell 50-34, but the boys team picked up a 69-43 win. Stone led the way once again with 14 points and 5 rebounds. McCool had 12 points, Jeremiah Gary finished with 9 points, and Vail posted 5 points and 5 assists.

John Carroll’s girls earned a 48-47 win over Fairfield on Friday as well, while the boys suffered a 69-66 loss. John Carroll’s girls picked up a 59-40 win over Woodlawn on Saturday.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team won both ends of a tri-match last Thursday. The Patriots defeated Hewitt-Trussville 46-35 and beat Pinson Valley 57-6.

Homewood finished fourth of 17 teams in the Grissom Scramble over the weekend. Joseph Marcum won the 108-pound class, Moeen Almansoob won at 122 pounds and Hanif Muhammad was victorious at 128.

Barrett Bridgmon (108) finished fourth, Buddy Ketcham (122) was third, Bobby Chamorro (140) was third, Luke Berguson (147) finished fifth, Lanham Boyd (154) was fifth, Randall Jaquez (184) placed fifth and Bardon King (287) was third.

Homewood was also eliminated in the Class 6A state duals tournament. The Patriots beat Pelham 50-21 in the first round before losing to Mountain Brook 33-26 in the quarterfinals.

John Carroll split a tri-match Tuesday, beating Brewer 42-24 and falling to Florence 40-30.

John Carroll finished sixth in the Matt Tice Invitational at Leeds on Saturday. TJ Zito won the 128-pound class. Alex Plaia was second in 147 and Sequoah Hicks was third at 122.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Maris Owen won the 400-meter dash in 59.86 seconds. Julia Mitchell won the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 11 inches. Ben Murray was victorious in the 800-meter run in 1:59. Slate Rohrer won the 400-meter hurdles in 54.82 and Elliott Allen won pole vault by clearing 13-3.

Brooke Walden was second in the 60, Emma Brooke Levering was second in the 1,600, Bailey Zinn was third in the 3,200, Ada McElroy was second in the 400 hurdles, the 4x200- and 4x400-meter girls relay teams were both third, Chandler Binkley was second in high jump and Mitchell was second in long jump.

Colvin Bussey placed third in the 800, Rohrer was second in 60 hurdles, the boys 4x400 relay was third, and Hunter Drake was third in long jump and second in triple jump.

