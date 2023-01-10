HS sports recap: Patriots start 1-0 in area

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Laine Litton (1) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game against Calera at Homewood High School on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 75-17. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys and girls basketball teams returned to action last Thursday for the start of area play. Both Patriots teams began area with a 1-0 mark after beating Jackson-Olin.

The Lady Patriots notched a 64-24 win over Jackson-Olin, while the boys notched a 59-40 victory. For the boys, David Stone led the way with 15 points. Carter Vail, Canon Armstead and Kiran McCool each added 11 points in the win. Vail also contributed 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Homewood’s girls traveled up to Columbia on Friday and earned a 58-23 win. Laine Litton led the team with 15 points, while Ryanne Ezekiel and Ellis McCool notched 8 points apiece. Annie McBride posted 7 points and 3 steals. Mira McCool and Molly Dorough each contributed a stat line of 6 points and 4 rebounds.

John Carroll hosted Wenonah on Friday. The girls fell 61-23, but the boys won 83-80 on KJ Beck’s game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Homewood’s girls took a trip to Pinson Valley on Saturday, knocking off the Indians 49-37. Kayla Warren had a big game, posting 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Mira McCool posted a double-double, with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks.

WRESTLING

The John Carroll wrestling team had a strong third-place finish at the Great American Bash at Southeastern High School last Saturday. The Cavs defeated Southeastern, Ramsay and Susan Moore. They fell by a single point to Brookwood.

Captain Jay Zito improved his record to 29-0 and picked up three pins, while Sequoah Hicks had a pair of pins and extended his record to 20-3.

On the girls side, Ava Koch went 4-0 for the day with four straight pins. Pins and wins were also scored by Jimmy McMillan, Caiden Gaines, Alex Plaia, Kyeonghun Han, Bobby O’Farrell, Jackson Beals, Harry Kersten, Charlie Boone, Drew Helton, Gill Leffel and Frank Bradford.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood and John Carroll indoor track and field teams competed at the Ice Breaker Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. For Homewood, Brooke Walden won the pole vault competition, clearing the bar at 12 feet.

Maris Owen finished sixth in the 400-meter dash, Emma Brooke Levering was seventh and Sydney Dobbins ninth in the 1,600, Will Doughty was seventh in the 800, Grayton Murray finished fifth in the 1,600, Slate Rohrer was second in the 60-meter hurdles, Elliott Allen was eighth in the pole vault and the boys 4x400-meter relay team was fourth.

For John Carroll, Arthur Langley won the 1,600 with a time of 4:26.32. He was also fourth in the 800, with both of his times placing him in the top 50 nationally in both competitions. Carson McFadden won the high jump competition, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. He was also fourth in the long jump.

James Edmonds was second in pole vault, while the boys 4x400-meter relay team of Langley, Jackson Gignilliat, Eli McMillan and Sebastian Guerrero finished fourth. Guerrero was fifth in the 400 and Lydia Hamilton finished sixth in the 400.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.