Tim Shepler retires following 29 years as Patriots coach

Tim Shepler does not feel like he’s going to be slowing down any time soon.

But he is stepping away from a position he has held for many years.

Shepler announced Wednesday that he is retiring from coaching, following 29 years as the boys basketball coach at Homewood High School.

“I looked at the whole picture and I think there’s a right time,” Shepler said.

Shepler’s career accomplishments are many. He has spent the last 29 years at Homewood in a head coaching career that also included five years as a head coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Shepler has 662 career wins to his name and led Homewood to the 2016 Class 6A state championship. The Patriots were the state runners-up in 2008 and 2010 as well. Under his leadership, the Patriots also won 13 area titles and sent 28 players to the college ranks.

“It means you plowed away for a long time,” said Shepler, when asked about his accomplishments.

Shepler said one of his recent Bible studies gave him much of the clarity he needed regarding his decision. He said the message revolved around focusing on God’s timing as opposed to anything else.

Out of all his team’s on-court accomplishments, Shepler does not dwell on the wins and trophies. Those are fun, as he pointed to the comeback win over Parker in the area tournament last season as one of his favorite moments, but they have never been the part of coaching he enjoys most.

“I enjoyed being with the kids out on the court,” he said. “Getting into practice, getting into a good drill and having kids work and play hard and seeing them go on. Watching kids really develop; they come in as freshmen, they come in as boys and go out as young men. Those are rewarding moments.”

Shepler said one of the keys to the program’s success the last couple years has been assistant Elijah Garrison, who figures to earn consideration for the head coaching position. He came to Homewood two years ago after serving as the head coach at New Hope.

“Eli is ready,” Shepler said. “He will be a great head coach, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

He’s leaving at a time when he surely could have piled up more wins, as the 2023-24 Homewood team was one of the best in recent memory. The Patriots posted a 24-9 record and advanced to the regional final for the first time since 2016.

“I think we’re going to be pretty dang good next year,” he said.

Shepler plans to stay at Homewood and teach for at least another year. Beyond that, he doesn’t know what the future holds.

“I really haven’t thought about it other than the fact I’m not going to sit on a rocking chair,” Shepler said. “I want to play more golf but I want to stay active and find something else to do. Hopefully I’ll be where the Lord wants me.”

Shepler is one of the rare cases in today’s world of athletics, staying at Homewood for 29 years. He admits he didn’t originally plan on spending so long in Homewood and eventually raising his children in town, but he never had a reason to leave.

“Why would I ever want to leave here, even for a few more dollars? Because this place has a great quality of life. It’s a great place to be,” he said.