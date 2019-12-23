The Reset: Boys basketball plays in Oak Mountain Invite

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood vs. Lee-Montgomery Boys bkt The Homewood bench reacts during a game between Lee-Montgomery and Homewood in the 41st annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys basketball team played in the Oak Mountain Invite last week. On Thursday, the Patriots began the tournament with a 62-45 win over Gardendale. Bo Barber led the way with 17 points, followed by 16 points from Pate Owen. Lucas Padgett also contributed six points and six rebounds in the contest.

In the semifinals on Friday, Homewood suffered a 55-51 loss to Spain Park in overtime. Owen led all scorers with 22 points in the game, while PJ Davis and Barber each scored 11 points. Cam Crawford paced Spain Park with 17 points.

Branson Swindle’s game-winning basket lifted Mortimer Jordan over Homewood 52-51 on Saturday. Owen scored 17 points to lead the Patriots, with Barber going for 13 and Marcello Nanni adding nine.

Homewood’s boys now have an 11-6 record on the season. This week, the boys host the Metro Tournament and the girls play in Oak Mountain’s tournament.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team was in action last week. On Tuesday, the Patriots won once in a quad-match, falling to Benjamin Russell 57-12, losing 61-15 to Helena and beating Hueytown 48-12. Over the weekend, the Patriots finished sixth in the Pelham Invitational.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.