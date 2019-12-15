The Reset: Patriots basketball teams rolling

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood vs. Lee-Montgomery Boys bkt Homewood’s Marcello Nanni (1) shoots the ball during a game between Lee-Montgomery and Homewood in the 41st annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams began the week of play last Tuesday with a sweep of Calera. The Lady Patriots picked up a 61-48 win, followed by the boys earning a 72-61 victory. For the boys, Pate Owen led the way with 28 points and five rebounds, with Bo Barber scoring 17 points. Marcello Nanni added 16 points. Len Irvine had a big impact in the game as well, going for two points, 10 rebounds and taking two charges. Duke Chambers led Calera with 15 points.

Homewood picked up a sweep of Thompson on Friday evening. The Lady Patriots pulled out a tight 46-45 win and the boys won 57-39. The Homewood boys held a 10-point lead after three quarters and put the game out of reach in the final period. Owen led the charge for the Patriots, with 17 points and seven rebounds in the game. Barber had 13 points, Nanni added nine and PJ Davis notched eight points.

Homewood wrapped up the week by hosting Tallassee on Saturday afternoon. The girls continued their strong play with a 55-25 victory and the boys earned a hard-fought 47-42 win. Nanni had 13 points to pace the Patriots, with Barber chipping in 10 and Davis adding nine points.

Homewood’s girls are now 15-1 overall on the season, while the boys are 10-4. This week, the boys team will compete in the Oak Mountain Invite.

WRESTLING

Last Friday, the Homewood wrestling team fell to Homewood 50-26. On Saturday, Homewood finished sixth in the Hornet Duals at Chelsea.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed at the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. On the girls side, Lainey Phelps won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.56 and the 4x800 relay team won the race in 9:51. Reid Catherine Bunn was second in high jump and Alex Brooks won the pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet. For the boys, Carson Bedics won the 3,200-meter run in 9:33. The 4x800 team placed second as well.

