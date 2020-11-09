The Reset: Cross-country, football teams advance

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood's Marin Poleshek on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team pulled off a second consecutive upset, knocking off Athens 34-31 on a late touchdown to win in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Click here for a recap of that game.

This Friday, the Patriots host Clay-Chalkville in the second round.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team ran in the Class 6A, Section 4 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park in Hoover. The Patriots’ boys and girls teams placed second in the meet and will advance to compete at the state tournament this weekend.

At the section meet, Crawford Hope won the race with a 5K time of 15:59. Jack Harchelroad (fifth), Grayton Murray (ninth), Ivan Pichardo-Njenga (12th) and Ben Murray (14th) also contributed to the boys score. The girls were led by Marin Poleshek, who placed third. Victoria Thompson (sixth), Camille Etheridge (seventh), Caroline Wilder (10th) and Sydney Dobbins (11th) were the Lady Patriots’ other top runners.

BASKETBALL

This week, the Homewood and John Carroll basketball teams open the high school hoops season. On Wednesday, the Homewood boys and girls play Sumter Central at Ramsay, while John Carroll’s team head to Pelham on Tuesday and host Tarrant on Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.