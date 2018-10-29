The Reset: Volleyball finishes season at super regionals

× 1 of 25 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Volleyball Homewood wins the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Homewood High School. × 2 of 25 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Volleyball Homewood's Mack Yoakum (11) celebrates during a Class 6A, Area 10 tournament match between Homewood and Shades Valley on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Homewood High School. × 3 of 25 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Volleyball Homewood's Abby Wilson (2) serves during a Class 6A, Area 10 tournament match between Homewood and Shades Valley on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Homewood High School. × 4 of 25 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Volleyball Homewood's Breanna Smith (5) serves during a Class 6A, Area 10 tournament match between Homewood and Shades Valley on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Homewood High School. × 5 of 25 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Volleyball Homewood's Abby Wilson (2) celebrates during a Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team saw its six-game winning streak snapped, as the Patriots lost to Jackson-Olin, 18-10, on Thursday night in the de facto Class 6A, Region 5 championship game. The Patriots will host Athens in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 9 as the No. 2 seed from the region. This Friday, they host Paul Bryant in the regular season finale.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood’s volleyball season came to an end in the playoffs last week. The Patriots began the week on Monday by hosting and winning the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament, as they knocked off Shades Valley (25-13, 25-17, 25-20) and earned a spot at the 6A North Super Regional.

On Thursday at the super regional tournament in Huntsville, Homewood needed two wins to advance to the state tournament. The Patriots were able to notch one with a three-set victory over Pinson Valley (25-11, 25-13, 25-7) before falling to Buckhorn (8-25, 24-26, 16-25), ending Krimson Revis’ second season as head coach.

Homewood finished the season with an 18-12 record, with Alejandra Loo the team's lone senior.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the volleyball season.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.