The Reset: Boys cross-country wins Husky Challenge, football wins again

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team gutted out a 27-13 win over Carver-Birmingham on Friday to keep its region winning streak intact. This Thursday, the Patriots travel to Jackson-Olin for a winner-take-all matchup for the Class 6A, Region 5 title.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood’s volleyball team concluded its regular season last week with a pair of matches. On Tuesday, Homewood honored its middle school teams, as the high school varsity team swept Altamont in three sets. On Thursday, the Patriots traveled to Helena and were knocked off in straight sets (18-25, 12-25, 21-25).

This week, the postseason begins. Homewood hosts the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament on Monday after going a perfect 4-0 in area play. Due to winning a three-team area, the Patriots have already clinched a spot in the super regional tournament, which will be played later this week.

On Monday, the Patriots will play the winner between Huffman and Shades Valley at 6 p.m. in the area tournament final.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Homewood’s cross-country teams competed in the 27th Annual Husky Challenge in Trussville on Saturday. The boys team won the varsity event, while the girls were runners-up to Mountain Brook.

In the boys race, Will Stone took home top honors with a time of 15:46.86. Also finishing in the top 20 were Jack Gray (ninth, 16:53.92), Carson Bedics (11th, 16:57.14), Jon Fielding Stogner (15th, 17:08.17), Logan Justice (19th, 17:23.43) and Jack Harchelroad (20th, 17:29.62).

Lainey Phelps won the girls race with a time of 18:45.14. The girls had two other runners in the top 20, in Victoria Thompson (12th, 20:33.93) and Audrey Nabors (19th, 20:51.53).

