The Reset: Boys basketball picks up 20th win

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Logan Padgett (34) shoots during a game between Homewood and Thompson on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Warrior Arena in Alabaster.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams continued area play last week, beginning with a set of games against Shades Valley on Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots fell to Shades Valley 46-31, with Caidyn Cannon leading Homewood with 13 points in the game. The boys team fared much better, picking up a 51-36 victory. Logan Padgett led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Jack Dorough scored 12 points.

Homewood fell in a couple of tight matchups with Huffman on Friday night. The girls team fell 52-47, while the boys lost 50-49 in overtime. Padgett led the way for the boys team with 27 points.

The Homewood boys now hold a 20-6 overall record and is 1-2 in Class 6A, Area 10 play. The girls are 10-15 and 0-3. This week, the boys host Hueytown on Tuesday night, and both teams host Shades Valley on Friday to continue area play.

BOWLING

The Homewood girls bowling team qualified for the South Regional in Foley last Thursday and Friday. After the first day of competition, which was used to determine seeding for the bracket format on Friday, the Patriots earned the No. 16 seed. Homewood fell to the top seed, Stanhope Elmore 1,304-904 in the first round on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team competed in the Patriot Scramble on Saturday, finishing sixth overall with 47 points.

The Patriots also took part in the state duals tournament, falling to Gardendale 51-21 on Friday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.