The Reset: Patriots host Metro Tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media McAdory at Homewood Bkt Homewood’s J.C. Daniel (5) shoots for 3-points in a game between the McAdory and the Patriots held at Homewood High School on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys basketball team hosted the annual Metro Tournament last week. On Tuesday, the Patriots split a pair of games. In the first game of the day, Homewood fell to Vestavia Hills 51-39. Woods Ray led the Patriots with 10 points, while J.C. Daniel and Christian Thompson each added eight points. Homewood got on the winning track later in the day, beating Leeds 52-30. Donte Bacchus had 11 points and five rebounds, while Louie Nanni added 10 points.

Homewood’s boys lost to Clay-Chalkville 41-23 to conclude the Metro Tournament on Thursday.

WRESTLING

Last Wednesday, the Homewood wrestling team fell to Oak Mountain 54-21.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.