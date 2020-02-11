Sub-regional roundup: Lady Patriots advance to regionals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HW at McAdory Girls Bkt Homewood’s Kennedy Campbell (1) looks to pass the ball guarded by McAdory’s Lauren Powell (12) in a game between the Patriots and Yellow Jackets at McAdory High School in McCalla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. McAdory defeated Homewood 72-53. Photo by Erin Nelson

Girls

Homewood 46, Pell City 28

The Homewood girls basketball is heading back to the regional tournament after missing out last year, thanks to the Lady Patriots’ 46-28 win over Pell City in the Class 6A sub-regional round on Monday night.

On the night, Caidyn Cannon led the way with 18 points, with Anna Harbin chipping in eight points to supplement a stout defensive effort.

The Lady Patriots will have a tall task ahead of them in the Class 6A Northeast Regional, as they will take on top-ranked Hazel Green at noon at Jacksonville State University on Friday.

Chelsea 61, Russell County 51

The Chelsea girls basketball team punched its ticket to the regional tournament for the second straight year on Monday night with a 61-51 win over visiting Russell County. The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the contest before Russell County settled in, with the visitors taking a 33-32 halftime advantage.

Chelsea came out more aggressive in the second half, beginning the third quarter on an 18-4 run to reclaim a lead the Lady Hornets would not relinquish. They took a 50-39 lead after three quarters and held Russell County at arm’s length for the final period.

Jordan Parker led the way with 18 points on the night, with Pressley Rains adding 12 points.

Chelsea is back in action on Friday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum, where the Lady Hornets will take on Dothan at 9 a.m. in the Class 6A Southeast Regional semifinals. Carver defeated Chelsea 69-33 in the regional semifinals last season.

Westminster-Oak Mountain 34, Lanett 30

The Westminster-Oak Mountain girls basketball team continued its quest to reach the state final four for the second straight year on Monday night, holding off Lanett 34-30 in the Class 1A sub-regional round.

The Lady Knights featured a pair of double-digit scorers in Morgan White and Megan Gache. White had 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and three blocks, while Gache contributed 10 points, four boards, an assist and a steal.

Westminster will face Georgiana in Montgomery at Garrett Coliseum on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Class 1A Southeast Regional semifinals.

Sylacauga 37, Briarwood 33

The Briarwood girls basketball was unable to secure a second straight regional berth. The Lady Lions fell short against Sylacauga 37-33 in the Class 5A sub-regional round on Tuesday afternoon. The game was postponed from Monday after heavy rains across the state.

Briarwood held an 18-16 lead at halftime and the game was tied at 23-23 after the third quarter. The Lady Lions were outscored 14-10 in the final period.

Briarwood finished the season with a 16-10 record.

Clay-Chalkville 70, Huffman 47

The Clay-Chalkville girls basketball team is heading to regionals for the first time since 2015 after blowing past Huffman 70-47 in the Class 6A sub-regional round on Monday evening.

The Cougars jumped out to a 16-14 lead after a quarter and extended that to a 31-23 lead at the halftime break. The third quarter was even, with the Lady Cougars maintaining an eight-point edge at 45-37, but the fourth quarter was a different story. Clay outscored Huffman 25-10 over the final period to take the victory.

In the game, Aukeivah Tellis led Clay-Chalkville with 18 points. Khali Johnson scored 14 points and Vonquice Wilson added 13.

Clay-Chalkville will face Fort Payne — the same opponent it faced in its last regional appearance — on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Jacksonville State University in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals.

Boys

Huffman 65, Clay-Chalkville 51

The Clay-Chalkville boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday evening in a 65-51 loss to Huffman, one of the top teams in Class 6A, in the sub-regional round of the playoffs.

For the Cougars, Isiah Daniel and Jaden Johnson each scored 14 points to lead the way, and Daniel Beachem added 13 points.

Clay-Chalkville finished the season with a 15-14 record.

Pinson Valley 80, Shades Valley 64

The Pinson Valley boys basketball team began its state title defense on Tuesday night in the Class 6A sub-regional round, getting past Shades Valley 80-64.

The Indians were led by Kam Woods, who scored 45 points in the victory to go along with seven steals and five rebounds. GaQuincy McKinstry added 11 points, four assists and three steals, and Cam Scott contributed 10 rebounds, six blocks and six points.

Pinson Valley moves on to the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals, where it faces Oxford on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University.

Lanett 84, Westminster-Oak Mountain 36

The Westminster-Oak Mountain boys basketball team fell to Lanett 84-36 on Tuesday in the Class 1A sub-regional round, putting an end to the Knights’ season.

The Homewood Star will be at Jacksonville State on Thursday to cover the Lady Patriots contest against Hazel Green. Follow sports editor Kyle Parmley (@KyleParmley) on Twitter for updates from the action, and check back online for a full recap following the game.