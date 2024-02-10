Sub-regional roundup: Patriots earn regional berth

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School's Kaleb Carson (10) drives during a Class 6A sub-regional game against Shades Valley on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

The high school basketball sub-regional round for Classes 1A-6A took place for the boys on Saturday evening. Clay-Chalkville, Homewood and Mountain Brook each played in 6A sub-regional games, with all three prevailing to advance to the regional tournament.

Mountain Brook 59, Parker 49: Mountain Brook is headed back to the regional tournament, a place the Spartans have become a mainstay over the last decade-plus. The Spartans earned a 10-point victory over Parker on Saturday evening at Spartan Arena in the Class 6A sub-regional round.

Ty Davis led the way for the Spartans in the game, with 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds. John Carwie joined him in double figures with 10 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals. Carson Romero had nine points and four assists, while Henry Hufham posted eight points and five boards.

Mountain Brook will open the Northeast Regional on Friday against Gardendale at Jacksonville State University.

Homewood 51, Shades Valley 37: Homewood will make its second regional tournament appearance in the last five years after toppling Shades Valley on Saturday evening at Homewood High.

Kaleb Carson led the Patriots with 16 points in the game, with Jarryd Cline adding eight points as well.

Homewood will take on Huffman in the opening game of the Northeast Regional on Friday at Jacksonville State University.

Clay-Chalkville 67, Athens 51: Clay-Chalkville continued its tremendous season with a convincing victory over Athens on Saturday in the sub-regional round. The Cougars last made the regional tournament in 2021, when they finished a game short of the state final four.

In Saturday’s game, KJ Kirk was one of four Clay players in double figures, as he led the way with 16 points and six rebounds. Devon McKinnon posted 14 points and four rebounds. Victor Odiari also had 14 points in addition to eight rebounds. Austin Ray posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards.

Clay-Chalkville will play in the Northwest Regional on Thursday, taking on Buckhorn.