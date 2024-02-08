5 Patriots recognized on Signing Day

1 of 6
Susie Whitest, Jaxon Brooks, David Stone, Mira McCool and Caroline Wilder on National Signing Day at Homewood High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.
David Stone signs his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Maryville College on National Signing Day at Homewood High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.
Mira McCool signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Georgia Institute of Technology on National Signing Day at Homewood High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.
Susie Whitestt signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Sewanee - The University of the South on National Signing Day at Homewood High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.
Jaxon Brooks signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Mars Hill College on National Signing Day at Homewood High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.
Caroline Wilder signs her National Letter of Intent for track and field at Rhodes College on National Signing Day at Homewood High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.
Homewood High School recognized five student-athletes Wednesday for signing to play at the next level.
- Jaxon Brooks, football, Mars Hill University
- Mira McCool, volleyball, Georgia Institute of Technology
- David Stone, basketball, Maryville College
- Susie Whitsett, soccer, Sewanee - The University of the South
- Caroline Wilder, track, Rhodes College