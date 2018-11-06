Playoff Football Primer: Patriots host Athens in 1st round

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Paul Bryant KeOnte Davis runs the ball during a game between Paul Bryant and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week, as the state playoffs begin.

Homewood (8-2) vs. Athens (8-2)

Class 6A Playoffs – 1st Round

Date : Friday, Nov. 9

: Friday, Nov. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood defeated Paul Bryant, 31-21; Athens defeated Austin, 21-18.

What to watch: Homewood gets no easy start to the Class 6A playoffs, facing an Athens team that knocked off 7A Austin to wrap up the regular season. The Patriots needed a second-half comeback to beat Fort Payne in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Last meeting: Homewood advanced to the semifinals of the 5A playoffs with a 24-13 win over Athens on Nov. 24, 2000, in the only previous meeting between the two schools.

If Homewood wins…: Homewood would travel to either Fort Payne or Gardendale in the second round.

Mountain Brook (8-2) at Austin (7-3)

Class 7A Playoffs – 1st Round

Date : Friday, Nov. 9

: Friday, Nov. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Austin High School

Last week: Mountain Brook defeated Gardendale, 38-14; Austin fell to Athens, 21-18.

What to watch: Mountain Brook righted the ship last week, breaking a two-game skid with a dominant win over Gardendale. Austin, on the other hand, went from playing for a region crown to a two-game losing streak to end the regular season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook cruised past Austin, 42-12, in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 8, 2002. The teams have split four previous meetings.

If Mountain Brook wins…: Mountain Brook would travel to Hoover or host Bob Jones in the second round.

Quotable: “It’s everything. The whole thing when you hit the playoffs is how are you trending? Are you trending upward or are you trending downward? You’re not going to be staying the same.” – Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager on the importance of confidence

Briarwood (8-2) vs. Valley (5-5)

Class 5A Playoffs – 1st Round

Date : Friday, Nov. 9

: Friday, Nov. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood defeated Hueytown, 31-13; Valley fell to Benjamin Russell, 14-2.

What to watch: Briarwood begins its playoff run, attempting to return to the Class 5A state championship game for the second year in a row.

Last meeting: Briarwood shut out Valley, 42-0, on Sept. 9, 2005. The Lions have won all three previous meetings between the two teams.

If Briarwood wins…: Briarwood would travel to either Vigor or Central-Tuscaloosa in the second round.

Quotable: “It definitely fuels us, but we’re on to a new year. We’re a new team. We’re pushing for the same goal, but we’re definitely a new team. The mindset going in is to play the best we can and come out with a win and advance to the next one.” – Briarwood receiver JR Tran-Reno on motivation from last season’s title game loss

Hoover (7-3) vs. Bob Jones (6-4)

Class 7A Playoffs – 1st Round

Date : Friday, Nov. 9

: Friday, Nov. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover fell to IMG Academy (FL), 48-7; Bob Jones took its open week.

What to watch: A loss to IMG Academy in the regular season finale didn’t affect Hoover last year, as the Bucs went on to win their second straight state championship. The loss to IMG snapped a five-game win streak. Bob Jones snuck into the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 4, by way of a head-to-head tiebreaker with Gadsden City.

Last meeting: Hoover handled Bob Jones, 31-10, in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4, 2016. The Bucs have won all six meetings in the series.

If Hoover wins…: Hoover would host either Austin or Mountain Brook in the second round.

Quotable: “It’s one of those deals, they understand what’s in front of them, they understand what we play for around here. We got to be 1-0 every week. It’s not about four weeks, it’s not about four rounds. It’s one round, getting prepared next week the best we can to put ourselves in position to be where we want to be when the game starts. And then we’ve got to execute.” – Hoover head coach Josh Niblett on the Bucs’ mindset entering the playoffs

Clay-Chalkville (9-1) vs. Mae Jemison (4-6)

Class 6A Playoffs – 1st Round

Date : Friday, Nov. 9

: Friday, Nov. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Gadsden City, 45-17; Mae Jemison took its open week.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is on a tear, having won six straight entering the playoffs. In those six wins, its smallest margin of victory was 21 points. Mae Jemison is just in its third year of competition, but has made the postseason each season.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met in a game.

If Clay-Chalkville wins…: Clay-Chalkville would travel either to Hartselle or Pelham in the second round.

Hewitt-Trussville (7-3) at James Clemens (7-3)

Class 7A Playoffs – 1st Round

Date : Friday, Nov. 9

: Friday, Nov. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville took its open week; James Clemens lost to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 20-17.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville went from potentially winning Region 3 entering last week to falling all the way to the No. 4 seed and will go up against Region 4 winner James Clemens. Both teams lost their regular season finale, but displayed great form leading up to it.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville ran away from James Clemens, 44-13, on Oct. 27, 2017. The Huskies have won two of the three meetings between the schools.

If Hewitt-Trussville wins…: Hewitt-Trussville would travel to either Thompson or Florence in the second round.

Pinson Valley (8-1) vs. Albertville (6-4)

Class 6A Playoffs – 1st Round

Date : Friday, Nov. 9

: Friday, Nov. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley defeated Lee-Huntsville, 45-0; Albertville defeated Guntersville, 31-12.

What to watch: The defending state champion has shown no weakness since its loss at Hoover to open the season. The Indians are averaging 36 points per game and haven’t surrendered a double-digit point total since Sept. 21.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley knocked off Albertville, 56-23, on Sept. 9, 2005. The Indians have won all four matchups between the two schools.

If Pinson Valley wins…: Pinson Valley would host Muscle Shoals or travel to Minor in the second round.