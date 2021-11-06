Playoff Football Primer: Patriots host Gardendale in 2nd round

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) celebrates a touchdown during the first round playoff game between Homewood and Arab on Friday, November. 5th, 2021, at Arab City Schools SportsPlex - Arab AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

The second round of the high school football playoffs is upon us. Each team left standing earned a first round win last week and is one step closer to the Super 7 next month.

Oak Mountain (7-4) at Thompson (10-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Matchup: Class 7A second round. Oak Mountain is the No. 4 seed from Region 3 and Thompson is the No. 2 seed from Region 3.

Last week: Oak Mountain edged James Clemens 38-35 on a last-second field goal; Thompson blasted Florence 49-10.

What to watch: Both teams’ star quarterbacks have dealt with injuries in recent weeks. Oak Mountain’s Evan Smith was hurt in the Eagles’ regular season meeting against Thompson on Oct. 15, but made his return with a brilliant performance last week in the first round of the playoffs. Thompson’s Conner Harrell was hurt against Hoover in the regular season finale and has not played since. But last week, backup quarterback Zac Sims was stellar in the Warriors’ win over Florence, so it remains to be seen which signal caller Thompson will have under center.

Last meeting: Thompson drilled Oak Mountain 48-0 on Oct. 15, 2021. The series is tied at 9-9.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville next week in the 7A semifinals.

Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) at Hoover (11-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Matchup: Class 7A second round. Hewitt-Trussville is the No. 3 seed from Region 3 and Hoover is the No. 1 seed from Region 3.

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville survived a crazy evening and beat Bob Jones 42-20; Hoover took down Sparkman 56-14.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville had plenty of adversity to overcome last week, as the Huskies traveled to Bob Jones, where the lights wouldn’t come on, the game was moved to a different stadium and kickoff came just before 10 p.m. The Huskies took care of business and are benefiting from having a pair of healthy quarterbacks in Cade Carruth and Peyton Floyd. But Hoover has left little doubt all year, including the last time these two teams met. Things spiraled quickly and Hoover cruised to a big win.

Last meeting: Hoover blew Hewitt-Trussville away, 34-10, on Oct. 1, 2021. Hoover holds a 19-4 edge in the series.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Oak Mountain and Thompson next week in the 7A semifinals.

Mountain Brook (10-1) vs. Jackson-Olin (9-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Matchup: Class 6A second round. Mountain Brook is the No. 1 seed from Region 5 and Jackson-Olin is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.

Last week: Mountain Brook dominated Southside-Gadsden 63-0; Jackson-Olin pulled out a 22-14 win over Cullman in overtime.

What to watch: Last week, Mountain Brook pitched its sixth shutout of the season over 11 games, building on what was already a program record. The Spartans defense has been nearly impenetrable. In 10 games outside of a lopsided loss to Thompson, the Spartans have allowed a combined 31 points. Jackson-Olin’s offense has been solid this year, averaging over 35 points per game, but this will be the toughest defense it has faced to date. Mountain Brook’s offense has been led by the running attack in recent weeks and the Spartans will want to be able to run the ball effectively this week as well.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Oxford and Pinson Valley next week in the 6A quarterfinals.

Briarwood (10-1) at Clay-Chalkville (11-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Matchup: Class 6A second round. Briarwood is the No. 2 seed from Region 5 and Clay-Chalkville is the No. 1 seed from Region 6.

Last week: Briarwood cruised past Fort Payne 35-12; Clay-Chalkville shut out Decatur 46-0.

What to watch: This matchup features a pair of teams ranked in the top five of 6A nearly all season, so one really strong team will be eliminated from state title contention following this week. Clay-Chalkville has dominated virtually every team on its schedule, pummeling teams with a dynamic and explosive offense. The Cougars’ defense isn’t bad either, having pitched five shutouts and not allowing a point in nearly a month. Briarwood will have to execute at a high level to compete with the top-ranked team.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Gardendale and Homewood next week in the 6A quarterfinals.

Gardendale (9-2) at Homewood (6-5)

Date : Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Matchup: Class 6A second round. Gardendale is the No. 4 seed from Region 6 and Homewood is the No. 3 seed from Region 5.

Last week: Gardendale toppled unbeaten Hartselle 35-28; Homewood dominated Arab 42-14.

What to watch: Both teams went on the road and notched a first-round upset last week. Gardendale beat an undefeated Hartselle team, while Homewood used a punishing running attack to run away from Arab. Homewood is getting healthier, with quarterback Woods Ray making his return last Friday and putting together an efficient performance. But if the Patriots are going to win another playoff game, Ray will need to throw the ball a little more this week and Homewood’s defense will need to build off back-to-back strong performances.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Gardendale 14-0 on Nov. 16, 2018, in the second round of the state playoffs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Briarwood and Clay-Chalkville next week in the 6A quarterfinals.

Oxford (7-4) at Pinson Valley (8-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Matchup: Class 6A second round. Oxford is the No. 1 seed from Region 7 and Pinson Valley is the No. 3 seed from Region 6.

Last week: Oxford overcame an early deficit to beat Chelsea 30-20; Pinson Valley held off Muscle Shoals 28-21.

What to watch: This matchup doesn’t hold quite the same luster as last year’s quarterfinal meeting between these two teams, when both teams were obvious state title contenders. Both teams took a step back this fall, but both found their way into the postseason and are looking to make some noise. After its bye week, Oxford won three straight region games to win the region crown. Pinson Valley has won five of its last six games as well.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley dominated Oxford 34-2 on Nov. 20, 2020. It was just the second time in 10 games Pinson has beaten the Yellow Jackets.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Mountain Brook and Jackson-Olin next week in the 6A quarterfinals.