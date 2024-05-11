Patriots capture state soccer title

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Patriots celebrate a goal by Homewood’s Will Jackson (8) during the Class 6A boys championship game against Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Homewood defeated Spanish Fort 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood’s Will Jackson (8) dribbles the ball guarded by Spanish Fort’s Jack Stuckas (7) during the Class 6A boys championship game against Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Homewood defeated Spanish Fort 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood’s Allen Shanks (21) dribbles the ball during the Class 6A boys championship game against Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Homewood defeated Spanish Fort 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood’s Will Jackson (8) takes the ball to the goal to score for the Patriots during the Class 6A boys championship game against Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Homewood defeated Spanish Fort 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood’s Will Jackson (8) dribbles the ball guarded by Spanish Fort’s Jack Stuckas (7) during the Class 6A boys championship game against Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Homewood defeated Spanish Fort 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood celebrates their Class 6A championship win over Spanish Fort at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

HUNTSVILLE -- From the moment the opening whistle blew on Saturday at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park, the result of the Class 6A boys soccer championship was hardly in question.

In a game the Patriots led from the opening minutes, Homewood High School defeated Spanish Fort 3-1 to put the finishing touches on an impressive playoff run. The title is the program’s first since 2021 and seventh all-time.

“I'm so proud of the grit, the determination, the work all year long,” said Patriots head coach Julian Kersh. “We fell short in the semifinals last year, so we knew we had a job to do. They came out and delivered.”

Wake Forest commit Will Jackson wasted no time setting the tone, dribbling through the defense and scoring a goal less than two minutes into the game. Later that half, Jackson rifled home a penalty kick to double his team’s lead. The Patriots would enter the break ahead 2-0, an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.

“We came up with a mentality where there was no other option than winning,” said Jackson, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “I've been on this team for three years and this was the year that I felt like we would do it. We were focused. We were prepared properly. And we got the result we deserved.”

The Patriots continued to manufacture clean shots throughout the second half. With 20 minutes remaining, midfielder Drew Giardina fired a pass to a sliding Charlie Herring, who staked Homewood to a 3-0 lead. Spanish Fort’s Dylan Gaynor scored a late goal to give the Toros hope, but it was too little, too late.

“[We were focused] on not making stupid mistakes [in the second half],” Jackson said. “Unfortunately, we gave away a goal, but we made the decision to keep going, give each other our all and work for each other, which led us to the finish line.”

Homewood controlled possession for most of the game, outshooting Spanish Fort 16-8. Junior goalkeeper Jacob Hill made four saves and finished the playoffs having allowed just two goals.

The Patriots, who suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 semifinal loss to Fort Payne in 2023, avenged themselves against the Wildcats on Thursday. Goals from Jackson and midfielder Charley Chewning helped Homewood secure its spot in the state final.

“The one on Thursday was never about revenge or anything,” said Kersh. “We had a mission to complete. Fort Payne was brilliant last year and we knew they were going to test us again this year.”

“Semifinals are always ugly, gritty games and they really tested us,” he added. “We knew if we beat them, we could get one hand on the blue map and now we have two on it.”

The 2024 Patriots join the 2021, 2018, 2014, 2006, 2005 and 2003 Homewood teams as state champions.

“[Before we left], I walked them by all the championships we have on the wall and I went ahead and put a 2024 up there for them,” said Kersh. “I said, ‘Boys, I'm not counting this one in the bag, but I'm putting the ‘24 up there so you can see your legacy. [You’ll be remembered] every year when students walk by, even when you're long graduated.’”

Homewood finishes the season with a 23-2-3 record.