Levering named Gatorade Player of Year

× Expand Photo by Deangelo McDaniel. Homewood's Emma Brooke Levering was the overall winner in the 6A state championship cross-country meet in Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Photo by Deangelo McDaniel.

Homewood High School’s Emma Brooke Levering was announced Monday as the Gatorade Alabama Girls Cross Country Player of the Year following a tremendous high school season on the trail.

Levering won the Class 6A state meet in November, with her time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds, the fastest of all the state winners by more than eight seconds. Homewood finished third as a team.

Levering stole the show, beating her nearest competitor in 6A by more than 23 seconds. She is the first girls state champion from Homewood since Lainey Phelps won three in a four-year span (2016, 2018-19). She came on strong in the second half of the season.

Levering has earned all-state honors four times. She also won the Spain Park Invitational in the fall. In prestigious national events, she was 49th overall at the prestigious RunningLane Championships in Huntsville and 56th at the Foot Locker South Regional.

Away from running, the junior plays tenor saxophone in the renowned Homewood band and has volunteered locally with several organizations. She has also maintained a 4.18 GPA in the classroom.