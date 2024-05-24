Patriots dominate state golf tournament

× Expand Photo by Laine Litton Coach Rick Baguley, Alex Wahl, Kaman Rouse, Jonathan Peters, Jack Lowery, Andrew Woods, Coach Jason Haithcock with the AHSAA Class 6A state championship golf trophy. Photo by Laine Litton.

The Homewood High School boys golf team blitzed the competition at the Class 6A state tournament last week.

The state tournament was held May 13-14 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s The Shoals course, with the Patriots shooting a collective 8-under par to win the tournament by 14 strokes. UMS-Wright was second at +6, Northridge was third at +13 and Mountain Brook finished fourth by shooting +15.

The tournament was shortened to 27 holes due to impending severe weather on the second day. It didn’t affect Homewood in the least. The Patriots held a seven-stroke lead after the first day, and doubled that advantage over the nine holes on the second day.

Jack Lowery put forth a great individual effort as well, winning low medalist honors with a tournament score of 11-under after carding a bogey-free round of 64 on the first day.

“He was absolutely incredible,” Homewood coach Rick Baguley said. “He picked a great time for it all to come together.”

Although Homewood dominated the state tournament, the Patriots had to work hard to qualify. Mountain Brook, Homewood and Cullman finished within two strokes of each other at the sub-state tournament, with Mountain Brook and Homewood claiming the top two spots to advance.

It was Homewood’s first state tournament appearance since 2021.

“Our kids were full of confidence, they were very hungry, felt like they had a little unfinished business,” Homewood coach Rick Baguley said.

Jonathan Peters was Homewood’s lone senior, and he finished fourth overall by shooting -3. Kaman Rouse was tied for seventh at +2, while Andrew Woods finished tied for 12th at +4. Alex Wahl shot +11 for the tournament.

“Jonathan had an incredible senior year,” Baguley said. “He’s been our rock, a quiet warrior who treats people right and competes the way you want. Our kids looked up to him and I couldn’t be happier for him and everyone else.”

Baguley gave immense credit to Jason Haithcock as well, who will take over the program next year with Baguley moving into the athletic director role at Homewood.

The win was Homewood’s first state title since 2016.