Patriots edge Pinson Valley in defensive struggle

PINSON – “As ugly as it was, it was a win.”

That’s how Homewood High School head coach Ben Berguson described the Patriots’ 10-7 triumph over Pinson Valley, a non-region game but a crucial one that extended Homewood’s winning streak to three games.

“Both of us needed the win, for sure,” Berguson said. “[A[ 3-3 [record] sounds a lot better than 2-4. We’ve won two in a row, and we’ve just needed to carry this momentum into region play.”

The visiting Patriots were scoreless in the first half, despite three trips to the red zone and plenty of offensive firepower. Quarterback Will Myers scored the lone touchdown for Homewood, a 3-yard scamper with 5:53 to go in the third quarter that tied the game at 7-7.

“He told us we had to execute [during halftime],” said Myers, who finished 16-of-24 passing for 201 yards. “That’s how it was. We got in the red zone three times [without a score]. He told us we had to fight more, get more energy. We executed in the second half and got it done.”

Pinson Valley (1-4) also left some points on the field in the first half but managed to get on the board first. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Reese lasered a 24-yard pass to Raymond Lewis at the beginning of the second quarter. Reese, like Myers, led a balanced offensive attack to move the ball throughout the game.

A pivotal sequence came late in the third quarter as Pinson Valley’s offense was clicking and made it into the red zone. The drive stalled, and the Indians’ potential go-ahead field goal was blocked by the Patriots. Two plays later, Myers slung a long pass from his own end zone and connected with Kylen Newell for 72 yards.

“The line gave me plenty of time to throw,” said Myers of the explosive play. “I just rolled out and tried to make a play, saw him open, and he did the rest.”

The play put Homewood (3-3) in the red zone, and the Patriots managed to get to Pinson Valley’s 7-yard line before a fourth and goal brought out junior kicker Whit Armistead. Armistead drilled the go-ahead 24-yard kick that would prove to be the game-winning score.

Pinson Valley had one last drive with less than three minutes left and no timeouts. With only seven seconds to go, Reese kept the ball up the middle on a fourth-and-13. Reese was headed past the sticks, but the Homewood defense held Reese a yard short and forced the turnover on downs.

Newell led all players with 141 receiving yards. Evan Ausmer led Homewood’s rushing attack with 11 attempts for 42 yards. Pinson Valley’s Joshua Woods rushed 17 times for 99 yards, and Asher Hawkins caught 4 passes for 72 yards. Reese was 13-of-24 passing for 130 yards, including the Lewis touchdown.

Homewood will have a week off before resuming region play next week, when the Patriots welcome Chilton County to Waldrop Stadium on Oct. 13. Pinson Valley travels to face region foe Huffman next week.

