Patriots suffer road playoff loss

The Homewood High School football team dropped a heartbreaker in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.

Pike Road hit a field goal early in the fourth quarter to earn a 10-9 win over Homewood.

Neither team could do much on offense for most of the evening, with Homewood gaining 214 total yards, to Pike Road’s 141 yards.

Pike Road got on the board in the first quarter with Malik Blocton’s interception return for a touchdown. The ball slipped out of quarterback Will Myers’ hands and into Blocton’s arms. Blocton ran it back 60 yards for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

Homewood got rolling in the second quarter with a couple of productive drives. A.J. Crear scored on a 1-yard run to cap off a six-play drive. Homewood’s extra point attempt was blocked to keep the score at 7-6, but the Patriots gained the lead later in the frame on Whit Armistead’s 32-yard field goal.

However, that was all the Patriots offense could muster on the night.

Pike Road kicked a short field goal early in the fourth quarter to claim the 10-9 lead.

Kaleb Carson played the final three quarters at quarterback for the Patriots. Carson completed 11-of-22 passes for 112 yards.

Crear led the Patriots with 78 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Kylen Newell had nine grabs for 106 yards for the Patriots as well.

Pike Road hosts Spanish Fort next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Homewood’s season ends with a 6-5 record.

