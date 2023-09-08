Patriots unable to sustain hot start

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Helena receiver Nathan Jones (14) is gang tackled by the Homewood defense at a game between Homewood and Helena High School’s on Friday, September 8th, 2023, at Homewood High School, Waldrop Stadium in Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Homewood runningback Evan Ausmer (2) takes the ball up the middle of the Helena defense at a game between Homewood and Helena High School’s on Friday, September 8th, 2023, at Homewood High School, Waldrop Stadium in Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) looks down field going through his progressions at a game between Homewood and Helena High School’s on Friday, September 8th, 2023, at Homewood High School, Waldrop Stadium in Homewood AL. HOMEWOOD – The Homewood High School football team got off to a hot start, but Helena’s formidable running attack was too much for the Patriots to handle in their first Class 6A, Region 3 contest of the season.

The visiting Huskies scored a 31-17 win at Waldrop Stadium on Friday night. Helena (3-0, 1-0 in Class 6A, Region 3) largely relied on its every-down back Jordan Washington, who had 26 carries on the night for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

After a quick three-and-out by Helena to start the game, Homewood (0-3, 0-1) wasted no time getting on the board. Will Myers tossed a dart to Tomon Felton, who charged ahead for a 29-yard score. It would be the Patriots’ only touchdown of the first half. Later in the first quarter, Homewood kicker Whit Armistead kicked a 29-yard field goal to put the Patriots up 10-0.

Helena’s rushing attack started slowly, as the Patriots allowed only 27 yards on the ground in the first half. Washington and reserve back Jeremy Spratling began breaking through to the second and third levels of Homewood’s defense midway through the second quarter and would continue to do so throughout the contest.

Washington rumbled through untouched from 2 yards out with 6:12 to go in the second quarter for Helena’s first points. He would add another 1-yard score on the Huskies’ first possession of the third quarter, aided by an 18-yard punt return by Hunter Hale to put Helena on Homewood’s 36-yard line.

Two minutes before halftime, Helena linebacker Nathan Thomason recovered a fumble that put the Huskies on offense just inside Patriots territory. A few quick strikes by Carson Acker put Helena in field goal position. Austin Lewis capitalized with a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10 at halftime

Myers played the majority of snaps under center for Homewood, while Kaleb Carson spelled the junior signal-caller in a change-of-pace role. Carson finished with 8 rushing yards off of two quarterback keepers in addition to 3-of-5 passing for 17 yards. Myers had 152 yards off 12 completions and threw a late 5-yard score to Alijah Lavender for a two-touchdown night.

Acker had one touchdown midway through the third quarter, a 24-yard throw to Hale. Joseph Roberto, a senior linebacker, notched a late rushing touchdown to cap off Helena’s scoring.

Homewood will travel south to take on region foe Calera next Friday. Helena gets its next region game at home when it welcomes Chilton County.

