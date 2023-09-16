Patriots notch 1st win

× 1 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) runs through a tackle by Calera defensive back Ayden Slaten (32) in a game against the Eagles on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Calera High School’s Ricky M Cairns Memorial Stadium. Homewood defeated the Eagles 43-21 to earn the Patriots their first win of the season. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood defensive back Talton Thomas (12) moves in to tackle Calera running back Quatez Williams (6) in a game against Calera on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Calera High School’s Ricky M Cairns Memorial Stadium. Homewood defeated the Eagles 43-21 to earn the Patriots their first win of the season. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood running back A.J. CALERA – Homewood High School put it together in all three phases to run away with a 43-21 win at Calera in Class 6A, Region 3 play Friday night.

“First of all, it’s nice to get a win, especially a region win on the road,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. “I was really proud of the way our guys played tonight. It was the first time our starters have put together a complete game this year.”

Homewood is now 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the region. Calera drops to 0-4 and 0-2 in the region.

The Patriots forced five turnovers – one a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Talton Thomas – en route to the victory.

“I’m really proud of the way we responded to being 0-3,” Berguson said.

Myers threw both of those scoring passes in the first half. He threw a 30-yarder to Kylen Newell in the first quarter and hit Alijah Lavender for a 12-yard score in the second quarter. Myer scored on a 5-yard run to open the game's scoring.

Quarterback Will Myers finished 16-of-22 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Lavender caught eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Newell grabbed three passes for 69 yards and a score. The Patriots were as balanced as they could be, passing for 191 yards and rushing for 190.

Evan Ausmer put the Patriots up 22-7 on a 6-yard scoring run early in the second quarter. Thomas and Malek Smiley scored on interception returns to highlight a dominant second quarter in which the Patriots outscored Calera 22-0.

A.J. Crear scored on a 24-yard run in the third quarter, as Homewood opened up a 43-7 lead.

Calera finished with 277 total yards, 219 of which came through the air.

Homewood stays on the road next week by paying a visit to Benjamin Russell.

“Big win, helps build confidence going into next week and our next region game,” Berguson said.

Erin Nelson contributed to this story.

