Patriots weather storm, get past Benjamin Russell

HOMEWOOD – The Homewood High School football team is accustomed to weathering figurative storms by now.

The Patriots had to scratch and claw to win their first two Class 6A, Region 3 games, and Friday night’s game was no different.

Homewood (4-1, 3-0 in region) rallied from multiple setbacks to knock off visiting Benjamin Russell 31-24 in front of a crowd that nearly packed Waldrop Stadium.

“We weathered the storm in both halves and were able to come back,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “They’ve got a good football team, very athletic. Huge win for us in the region.”

Benjamin Russell (3-1, 2-1) got off to a hot start, saw Homewood take the lead with a second-quarter blitz, then tied the game with 10 minutes to play. Running back Malcom Simmons meandered into the middle of the field and Gabriel Benton hit him for a 68-yard touchdown to make it 24-24.

But Homewood responded. After Taylor Lemmon recovered an ill-advised muffed punt at the 9-yard line, Woods Ray barreled into the end zone a few plays later from 3 yards out to give Homewood the 31-24 lead it would not relinquish.

“We knew it was going to be four-quarter game,” said Ray, who finished the night 14-of-28 passing for 287 yards. “We got up by 14 in the first half but I told my boys they’re still coming and are not going to back down. We kept fighting.”

Benjamin Russell scored on its first drive, as Benton connected on all six of his passes on the opening possession. He capped it off with a 15-yard connection with David Lawson to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Noah Alsobrook converted a 20-yard field goal later in the quarter to make it 10-0.

But Homewood roared to life in the second, going on a 24-0 run to take a two-touchdown lead into the half. Ray found Jackson Parris on back-to-back possessions to give Homewood the lead. Both times, Ray rolled out left. On the first score, Ray floated a beautiful ball over a pair of defenders draped on Parris, and Parris snagged the pass and took it 54 yards. On the second, Ray hit a quick throw Parris, who bolted 95 yards down the sideline to make it 14-10.

Whit Armistead hit a 31-yard field goal and Mondrell Odell took a screen pass 17 yards to the end zone with four seconds remaining in the half to give the Patriots the 24-10 lead.

Ray added 95 rushing yards on 17 carries. Parris gained 159 yards on just three grabs, while Charlie Reeves had four snags for 62 yards.

Simmons scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter to cut the deficit in half, then scored on the long pass play early in the fourth to tie the game. He rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 82 yards. Za’Corrion Milliner got involved early, but was unable to gain much traction in the second half. He had 52 yards on five catches. Benton was 14-of-26 on the night for 221 yards.

After the Wildcats’ run of success in the first quarter, Homewood’s defense buckled down. Talton Thomas made a nice interception near the goal line in the second quarter, and Luke Eldridge recovered a fumble in Benjamin Russell territory later in the period. Both turnovers led to Homewood touchdowns.

Will Keown and Trust Darnell had key sacks to thwart drives in the second half as well.

They made some huge stops tonight,” Berguson said. “We just had to settle in. We weathered the storm and came out and played ball.”

D’Nalius Woods notched a sack, Ensley Goggans intercepted a pass and the Wildcats recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Both teams take a break from region play next week against stout opponents. Homewood hosts Pinson Valley, while Benjamin Russell hosts Class 7A Smiths Station.

