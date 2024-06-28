Homewood native Barber embarking on coaching career

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics Communciations Hannah Barber has been hired as an assistant coach at Valdosta State University. She was recently a graduate manager at Indiana University following her playing career at Alabama. Photo courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics Communciations.

Homewood native Hannah Barber is continuing her ascent in college basketball, recently being named an assistant coach at Valdosta State University ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Barber joins the women's basketball staff with first-year head coach Chandler Merkerson. The two met while Merkerson was an assistant coach at Samford.

“She shared her vision and I immediately knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,” Barber said. “When you look at the history of a place like Valdosta, there’s a tradition of excellence and a culture here that is committed to winning.”

Valdosta State is a Division II school that competes in the Gulf South Conference. The Blazers posted a 30-3 record last season, with head coach Deandra Schirmer being hired at Chattanooga in April.

Last season, Barber was a graduate manager at Indiana University, with the Hoosiers advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. That opportunity served as the start to her coaching career.

“I've had some incredible coaches who have poured into me and supported me and I think it's important to continue creating that space and to continue empowering people as they chase after their dreams,” she said.

She spent the previous five years playing at the University of Alabama, helping lead the Crimson Tide to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2023. In her final season, she scored eight points per game and had a team-high 84 assists. She was also the 2023 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Barber played her high school ball at Homewood, during the Lady Patriots’ most successful stretch. Homewood won state titles in 2015 and 2017, finishing as state-runner up in 2016.

“Homewood is a special place that holds a lot of special memories for me,” Barber said. “I think it's easy to point to the championship runs that our group went on. But what made those special were the people that we were able to do it with.”

Barber said the game of basketball has provided many of the lessons and opportunities she’s had to this point, and is looking forward to her future in the game.

“I just hope that I can continue giving back to this game in a way that is meaningful and that positively impacts the people that I'm around every single day. So, I'm excited to see how it unfolds,” she said.