Area tournament roundup: Patriots storm back to win

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School's boys basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

High school basketball area tournaments wrapped up Thursday, as the postseason field is now set. Here is how a few of the boys tournament final games shaped up.

Class 7A, Area 6

Chelsea 58, Oak Mountain 48: Chelsea went from being the No. 4 seed in the regular season out of Class 7A to winning the area tournament championship Thursday. The Hornets took down Oak Mountain for a second win in three days. Avery Futch was dominant for Chelsea, posting a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, including a perfect 12-of-12 performance from the free throw line.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain will head to the Class 7A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State next Tuesday. Chelsea will face Grissom and Oak Mountain will take on Huntsville.

Class 7A, Area 5

Hoover 77, Thompson 59: The defending state champions are playing at a high level entering the playoff stretch, as Hoover knocked off Thompson to claim the Area 5 tournament title Thursday. DeWayne Brown was his typically dominant self, going for 20 points and 12 rebounds in the contest. Salim London and Jarett Fairley put forth strong efforts as well, with each notching 18 points. London added seven rebounds to his stat line. Jackson Sheffield also had 11 points and eight boards.

Hoover and Thompson will head to the Class 7A Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville next Wednesday. Hoover takes on Austin and Thompson will get James Clemens.

Class 6A, Area 9

Homewood 49, Parker 45: Homewood stormed back in the fourth quarter to take down Parker in the Area 9 championship game. Parker held a 37-27 lead entering the final period, before Homewood outscored the Thundering Herd 22-8 over the final frame to take the win. Jeremiah Gary led the Patriots with 15 points, with Jake Stephens adding 12 points.

Homewood will host Shades Valley on Saturday in the Class 6A sub-regional round.