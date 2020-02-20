Homewood ready for ‘2-peat’ challenge

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood High School junior Eleanor Kyle will be a key player on the Lady Patriots soccer team this season. She scored a goal in the 2019 Class 6A state championship game.

Homewood is back, and it is looking for more.

The Homewood High School girls soccer team experienced peak success in 2019, capping a 19-4-5 year with its first state title in program history. The Lady Patriots defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the Class 6A championship game.

Building off that success will be the goal for this year’s team.

Senior midfielder Grace Ann Thomas said there’s work to be done, but winning another state championship is on everyone’s mind, especially hers. She was sidelined with a knee injury during the team’s playoff run.

“We lost quite a few seniors, but I feel like we have the skill to be just as good as we were last year,” she said. “We just have to work on chemistry because we haven’t worked together. I think we have a good chance of completing a two-peat.”

First-year girls head coach Sean McBride said this year will be different because other teams will be circling their name on the schedule.

“It’s harder this year because you have a target on your back,” he said. “We want to make sure we are consistent every game and treat every opponent with the respect they deserve because everyone is gunning for you this year instead of the other way around.”

If the Lady Patriots can pull off a “twopeat,” they will have to do it with new personnel. Homewood lost nine seniors from last year’s team, including goalkeeper Jada Repp. Katie Crim will assume that position and has big shoes to fill. Junior striker Eleanor Kyle, who scored a goal in last year’s state championship, returns with experience.

Sophomore defender Lilly Lowery said the team will look different but that all the players are ready to start the year.

“We’re all excited to get back and get back into things,” she said. “We have a lot of new players this year, but I think we will be really good [this season]. We’re excited.”

McBride said this year’s team will lean on players of all ages as it chases another state championship.

“There’s a great mix of all four classes,” he said. “We have three freshmen, but we have some good returning sophomores, juniors and seniors. There’s not one particular player that stands out because the vast majority of them have been playing a decent soccer level the last four, five years. I think this could be a very, very good team-orientated team.”

One change that should not affect the team is its new head coach. McBride previously coached the Homewood High boys but took over the girls team after its former coach — his wife, Mindy — became an assistant principal at Homewood Middle School.

“This is my 20th year with Homewood,” he said. “A lot of these girls, I’ve coached them when they were year 9, 10 and 11, so I’ve known them since they were growing up.”

Thomas echoed her support for McBride as the new head coach.

“We’ve been around Coach McBride for years,” she said. “I feel like the connection is there, and it won’t affect us as a team.”

McBride said the schedule will be difficult but will get his players ready to compete at the highest level.

“No matter what, to win a state championship you have to go through the best teams,” he said. “We got some good teams in our area, and we play a lot of 7A teams. Losing to 7A teams or beating 7A teams isn’t going to guarantee you a 6A state championship, but there’s so much quality in both divisions. You want to make sure you’re getting ready for the playoffs after your first game and not waiting till April.”

Homewood began the season Feb. 12 with one goal in mind: finishing off a two-peat.