Homewood names new varsity boys basketball coach

Elijah Garrison was announced this week as the new boys varsity head basketball coach.

Garrison brings a wealth of experience as a former college basketball player, collegiate assistant coach, high school coach, and executive director of the Alabama Basketball Coaches Association.

For the past two years, he has served as the Patriots’ assistant coach, where he has been instrumental in practice planning and drills, as well as overseeing offensive strategies and strength and conditioning for all our basketball players.

“He is passionate about developing not only our players’ basketball skills but also their character, teamwork, & leadership abilities," said HHS Principal Joel Henneke. "We look forward to the great things Coach Garrison & his team will accomplish on & off the court.”