Patriots start fast, beat John Carroll

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood's Calyb Colbert during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 2 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood's Hunter Drake during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 3 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood fans during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 4 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood's Mondrell Odell during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 5 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles John Carroll cheerleaders during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 6 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood's Jackson Parris during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 7 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood band during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 8 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles John Carroll's Carson McFadden scores during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 9 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood cheerleaders during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 10 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles John Carroll fans during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 11 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles John Carroll fans during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 12 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles John Carroll's KJ Beck during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 13 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles John Carroll band during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 14 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood's Jordan Kiwoi during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 15 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 16 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood and John Carroll meet at midfield during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 17 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles John Carroll's Mitchell Nutter during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 18 of 18 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles John Carroll's KJ Beck during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles Prev Next

× Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Homewood's Calyb Colbert during a game between Homewood Patriots and John Carrol Cavaliers at F. Paige Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Friday, Aug.19, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 38-20. Photo by Shawn Bowles

HOMEWOOD — It was a strong start for the Homewood High School football team.

In a game billed the Battle of Lakeshore, Homewood scored on four straight possessions in the first half to pull away and eventually beat John Carroll 38-20 in the season opener for both teams.

“I was really proud of our effort and our energy tonight,” said Patriots head coach Ben Berguson. “I thought our O-line did a great job. They imposed their will on them.”

Homewood went with a committee in the backfield, finishing with 124 rushing yards on 22 attempts — 5.6 yards per call thanks to Mondrell Odell (six carries for 51 yards), Calyb Colbert (five carries for 46 yards) and Jordan Kiwoi (four carries for 34 yards). Berguson says he expects to utilize more two-back sets starting next week.

It was, however, the Cavaliers that jumped out to a 6-0 advantage in the opening minutes Friday night in Seibert Stadium at Samford University. Quarterback Carson McFadden led an eight-play scoring drive on the first possession of the year, punctuating things with a 1-yard keeper off right tackle.

McFadden also fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Nutter with one second remaining in the game, closing his night with 238 passing yards and three total touchdowns. His first TD pass went to Nolan Clayton from 42 yards out early in the fourth quarter.

But the Patriots, led by third-year starting quarterback Woods Ray, made the most of every possession. The righty led scoring drives on all but one of his six possessions. His one non-scoring drive came at the end of the first half when he kneeled the clock empty with a 38-6 lead.

Ray started the night with a 43-yard touchdown toss to Charlie Reeves. He also ran one in from 8 yards out midway through the second frame, stretching the lead to 21-6. He finished with 113 yards on seven completions.

Colbert took over on the second Homewood drive, accepting four carries on seven total plays, including the drive-ender — a 21-yard touchdown dash up the middle. The senior broke multiple tackles on his way to paydirt for a 14-6 advantage.

Perhaps Berguson’s favorite play of the game came with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter when Jackson Parris returned a punt 65 yards to the house for a 22-point advantage. He says that was his team’s first touchdown return in three years.

He hopes Parris can follow that up next week at Vestavia Hills. John Carroll is scheduled to visit Marbury next Friday.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.