Homewood High School finish 5th at state wrestling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawn Harrison. Homewood’s Sam Sutton competes in the state wrestling tournament in Huntsville.

The Homewood High School wrestling team finished fifth in the Class 6A wrestling tournament Feb. 16-18 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The Patriots scored 122 points, while Mortimer Jordan and Mountain Brook tied for third with 134 points. McAdory won the tournament and Gardendale finished second.

Joseph Marcum won the 106-pound division, winning three straight matches. He won by tech fall over Pell City’s Connor Miller, won by decision over Athens’ Lakin Poff and won by decision over McAdory’s Wesley Miller in the final.

Sam Sutton was victorious in the 138-pound division, winning four matches to claim the crown. He won by fall over Benjamin Russell’s Damion Billups, won by fall over Mortimer Jordan’s John Leon, won by decision over Athens’ Austin Campbell and won in tiebreaker over Wetumpka’s Chad Strickland in the final.

Moeen Almansoob at 120 pounds and Hanif Muhammad at 126 pounds each finished third. Almansoob lost in the semifinals, but rallied to win the consolation semifinal and won by tech fall over Saraland’s John Daugherty in the third-place match. Muhammad followed the same path, beating Pelham’s Walt Calvert and Fort Payne’s Carter Blalock to finish third.

Buddy Ketcham (113) and Hayden Eldridge (195) finished fifth in their classes.

Bobby Chamorro (132), Jordan Cottrell (145), Lanham Boyd (152), Fernando Trejo (160), Blas Correa (170), Randall Jaquez (182) and Bardon King (285) also wrestled for the Patriots.

John Carroll sent three wrestlers to state in the 5A classification. Jay Zito won a quarterfinal match at 126 pounds. Sequoah Hicks (120) and Alex Plaia (145) also competed at state for the Cavs.