Handful of Patriots named all-state

Coming off a strong season, several Homewood High School football players were honored by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for standout 2022 seasons. Four Patriots players made the Class 6A all-state team, with another being named honorable mention.

Homewood quarterback Woods Ray and Jackson Parris were each named to the first team after spearheading the Patriots’ lethal offensive attack. Ray made the team as an athlete, an accurate description for his play throughout the season. Ray totaled 38 touchdowns, with 27 of them coming through the air and 11 on the ground. He finished with 2,677 passing yards and 812 rushing yards.

Parris was Ray’s favorite target all season, as he caught 80 passes for 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns. One of the duo’s most explosive games was in the 57-56 overtime loss to eventual Class 6A champion Saraland in the quarterfinals. Ray totaled seven touchdowns on the evening, with three of them being thrown to Parris.

Offensive lineman Jaxon Brooks and linebacker Talton Thomas were recognized as second-teamers. Brooks consistently graded over 90% throughout the season and only allowed a single sack. Thomas was a force on the Patriots defense all season, totaling 130 tackles and registering 16 tackles for loss. He also tallied 4.5 sacks.

Parker Sansing had an outstanding season at cornerback, covering the top opposing receiver each week. He found himself on the honorable mention list as a result of his efforts. Sansing racked up 90 tackles on the year, with 61 of them solo stops. He intercepted a pair of passes and finished with 5.5 tackles for loss.