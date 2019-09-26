Goldasich brothers bond through golf

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Goldasich family. From left: Ford, Jack and Sam Goldasich took part in the 103rd Alabama State Amateur Championship in June in Killen.

The Goldasich brothers have been playing golf their whole lives, but now there is an added twist of competing against one another.

Sam, Jack and Ford Goldasich all competed in the 103rd Alabama State Amateur Championship in Killen in early June. As the tournament went on, there was a common theme among the top golfers: the last name Goldasich.

When the tournament ended, Jack, the middle brother, had won the event by two strokes over his younger brother, Ford, who finished by shooting a 280 in four rounds of play. Jack shot a 66 in the final round to stay in the lead during the last day. He said he had no idea that Ford was right behind him.

“I had no clue he was that close to me all day,” Jack said. “I knew we were close, but I didn’t know until after (the round ended).”

Ford said it was an honor to compete against his brothers.

“It was great competing against my brothers and knowing that we compete every day, so it was not hard for me to go out there and put out a good score,” Ford said. “It was just a fun experience knowing that we both came in first and second in the state. I wouldn’t have wanted to lose to anybody else.”

The oldest of the three brothers, Sam, finished in 10th place shooting a 285 throughout the competition. Sam said the brothers talked about one of them winning by the time the tournament ended.

“We all sat in the hotel room, and we were all in the top 10 at the time,” Sam said. “We said to each other, ‘Guys, we have a very good chance of a Goldasich name being on this trophy at the end of the day. Let’s get this thing done.’”

All three brothers play college golf and would like to pursue the sport professionally after they graduate. Sam is a senior at UAB; Jack is a sophomore at Central Alabama Community College who plans to transfer to a four-year college after this year; and Ford is a freshman at Lipscomb University.

While all three have big dreams, they said most of their fondest golf memories are from playing with and against one another in tournaments. Jack said they have gotten better together.

There were some jokes exchanged among the three during the state amateur championship, but all the words were traded in good fun. Ford said while they were staying in the hotel room, they would make fun of one another’s shots, and Jack said each would joke that they were going to beat the others the next day.

The bond among all three is strong, with each just wanting the best for their siblings. Sam said having the Goldasich name in the top 10 three times was an amazing accomplishment.

“To have all us competing for the state title and all being in reach of it was surprisingly more comforting than if it was just one of us out there trying to get it done,” Sam said. “It made us want to win even more knowing our brothers were out there doing something special."